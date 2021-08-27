Artist Wows Mzansi with Hyper Realistic Landscape Painting: “Masterpiece”

An immensely talented local painter has the internet buzzing after snaps of his painting were shared online

The SA-based artist created a super-realistic painting of one very unique pond

Mzansi was definitely impressed and headed to the comments section, sharing their support for the budding young artist

A local artist has dazzled Mzansi with his skill. The painter created an incredibly unique landscape image, outlining an idyllic little pond in the form of the African continent.

A talented local artist has surprised South Africans with his beautiful paintings. Images: Elphas Saizi/LinkedIn

The work of art was first shared by LinkedIn user Elphas Saizi, who could not help appreciating the talented artist.

"Great artwork by Michael Mhlanga #southafrica," he captioned the post.

Saizi also shared a picture of Michael standing proudly next to his painting. The young man appears so very humble and unsuspecting, one might be surprised to learn the modest-looking guy created such a brilliant piece of art.

Check out some of the comments from social media users:

Trevor Valentine said:

"Great!!"

Benjamin Arnold Ackah said:

"We need to support such a wonderful guy."

Peter M. Kaunda said:

"If you're going to buy his work, don’t buy it to 'support' him. Buy it because you like it. Plain and simple. We need to revise the narrative of artists being deemed to be charity cases."

José Fortes said:

"Great masterpiece."

Kobus Fourie said:

"Excellent piece of artwork Michael!"

Nkosingiphile Mvuyana said:

"The map is such a beauty!! #TalkingAboutArt"

"So relatable": Artist wows with portraits of everyday people, Mzansi impressed

In more art news, Briefly News previously reported that a talented local artist has wowed South Africans with his portraits of everyday, ordinary people. The painter seems to find beauty in these often overlooked lives and has whisked viewers away into a picturesque world filled with all the memories of home.

Vuyisile Adoons is a Free State-based artist currently residing in the small town of Rouxville. The largely self-taught artist has embraced his pastoral community, painting a young mom feeding her child and an old madala shining his shoes on the street corner.

These recurring themes have attracted the attention of buyers across the globe. Vuyisle says he's sold paintings in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia already.

For locals, the uncomplicated yet striking works of art seem to reflect a simpler place and time not too far from memory. Many South Africans have commended the artist for depicting everyday people with such dignity.

Check out some more comments below:

@khafiso said:

"What caught my heart is when I saw the paintings of common people. Most artists go for celebrities, but your work is so relatable. Much respect."

@Skywalk792 said:

"Brilliant paintings that tell our everyday life story... a beautiful piece of artwork."

@LeratoPlaatjie2 said:

"Your portraits are very relatable, especially in the Black community. Keep up the good work my brother."

@gopolangbokala said:

"Your paintings have such a homey feel to them. Gives warmth and nostalgia. How much?"

@DerMinnie said:

"WOW, you are really blessed with talent."

@BrendaWardle said:

"Talented ... your brushstrokes remind me of George Pemba."

