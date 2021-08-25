“So Relatable”: Artist Wows with Portraits of Everyday People, Mzansi Impressed

An incredibly talented local artist has social media buzzing after sharing a few snaps of his paintings

The young creative enjoys depicting everyday people and has sold his works of art across the globe

Mzansi took to the comments section and shared their reactions to the inspiring portraits

A talented local artist has wowed South Africans with his portraits of everyday, ordinary people. The painter seems to find beauty in these often overlooked lives and has whisked viewers away into a picturesque world filled with all the memories of home.

A local artist has wowed South Africans with portraits of everyday people. Images: @Vuyisile_Art/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Vuyisile Adoons is a Free State-based artist currently residing in the small town of Rouxville. The largely self-taught artist has embraced his pastoral community, painting a young mom feeding her child and an old madala shining his shoes on the street corner.

These recurring themes have attracted the attention of buyers across the globe. Vuyisle says he's sold paintings in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and Australia already.

For locals, the uncomplicated yet striking works of art seem to reflect a simpler place and time not too far from memory. Many South Africans have commended the artist for depicting everyday people with such dignity.

Check out some more comments below:

@khafiso said:

"What caught my heart is when I saw the paintings of common people. Most artists go for celebrities, but your work is so relatable. Much respect."

@Skywalk792 said:

"Brilliant paintings that tell our everyday life story... a beautiful piece of artwork."

@LeratoPlaatjie2 said:

"Your portraits are very relatable, especially in the Black community. Keep up the good work my brother."

@gopolangbokala said:

"Your paintings have such a homey feel to them. Gives warmth and nostalgia. How much?"

@DerMinnie said:

"WOW, you are really blessed with talent."

@BrendaWardle said:

"Talented ... your brushstrokes remind me of George Pemba."

