A man shared his good news online proving that the year of 2022 is the year of answered prayers for many

@Sihle93Sihle took to social media to share photos of his new Volkswagen Golf GTI and holding the keys to an apartment

He thanked the Lord for his major accomplishments and elated online users congratulated the young man

2022 is the year of big wins. Recently announcing his good news was proud online user @Sihle93Sihle who took to social media to share images of his new car and home.

A proud young man took to social media to show off his new car and apartment. Image: @Sihle93Sihle / Twitter

Source: Twitter

His Twitter post shows off a photo of his new white Volkswagen Golf GTI and a second photo holding keys to a new apartment. He captioned the post:

“Mbonge uJehova mpefumulo wami (Thank Jehovah oh my soul)”.

To say that his fellow online followers were elated for him would be an understatement. Check out some of their reactions showing love on the tweet:

@Khulaniii wrote:

“New whip even? 2022 is coming in hot! More blessings bro.”

@Ezasembo said:

“Congratulations. Muhle uJehovah.”

@johny_theblessd commented:

“This is beautiful bro.”

@Khehla1Nomfundo reacted:

“Konke okuphakathi kwam makubonge igama lakhe (Let everything within in me praise his name)…Congratulations!”

@SneakerdenZa responded:

“Sebenzile ndoda (you worked hard man).”

@Refilwe_April24 replied:

“In 2021 I was blessed with both a house and a car too. It’s the most amazing feeling ever! Congratulations.”

@Neo_skhandisa said:

“What is impossible with man, is possible with God. Congratulations Sihle!”

@Khwezi_bass commented:

“Ayazani, bafo, kodwa ngiyakubongela! (I don’t know you man but congratulations)”

Proud man shows off the house he built for parents: #BlackSuccess

In more inspirational stories, Briefly News previously reported on a local man has headed online to share snaps of the incredible improvements he's made to his elderly parents' home. While it's not clear if the young many simply made a few alterations or moved the family into a new home altogether, the results were definitely eye-catching.

Heading online, @Lebzit shared the good news.

"Some call it Black Tax. I call it Black Success," he captioned the inspirational post.

While many social media users felt touched by the man's post, it quickly sparked a heated debate. Many social media users headed to the comments section and shared their own thoughts about whether or not it was necessary to build their parents a house.

