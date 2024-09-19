The World's Finest Assassin season 2: Release date, cast, latest updates

How do you see the first season of the anime series The World's Finest Assassin? The series, which aired between October and December 2021, captivated fans worldwide with a storyline that blends fantasy, reincarnation, and espionage. While you are still basking in the show's memory, The World's Finest Assassin season 2 promises to be more engaging.

The World's Finest Assassin is an adaptation of a Japanese light novel series of the same title, written and illustrated by Rui Tsukiyo and Reia, respectively. The series details the story of a master assassin who was reincarnated into a fantasy world. But is there a season 2 for The World's Finest Assassin?

On 24 September 2023, during the live stream of the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa!, news about the anime series was shared, though the release date is still forthcoming.

However, the title has been modified to The World’s Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Season 2. There are speculations that the release date might be in the fall or winter.

While discussing how they came up with the script and the overall process, as published on Crunchyroll, the writer, Rui Tsukiyo, had the following to say:

I knew I wanted to dig deep into this work, so we exchange ideas on how to expand the story...I attend and supervise series composition meetings. During script meetings, I work on the plot, write original scripts for the anime, and oversee the writing of the completed script. I also oversee storyboard production and post-recording.

The World's Finest Assassin season 2 cast

The casts from the first season are expected to reprise their roles. According to IMDb, some of the voice actors and the characters they voiced are:

Kenji Akabane as Lugh Tuatha Dé

Renowned as the series' lead character, Lugh is a reincarnated assassin. He gets the job of stopping an apocalypse from happening and must kill the hero to achieve this goal.

Akabane's portrayal of Lugh's character has been commended for the nuance and commanding demeanour that encapsulates the character's intelligence and resolve. This was needed as the anime character must balance his dual personality as an aristocrat and assassin.

Reina Ueda as Dia Viekone

This character was Lugh's lover, who doubled as his magic instructor. Ueda did justice to the character's personality, which required portraying her strength and vulnerability.

Yuki Takada as Tarte

Tarte is Lugh's faithful assistant. Voiced by Takada to replicate the energy and charm associated with the character, she harbours an unreciprocated romantic feeling for her master. Tarte's combat skills and loyalty to Lugh made fans fall in love with her.

Shino Shimoji as Maha

Another of Lugh's closest confidants, this character is key to the animation's development. The anime character oversees his makeup business and undercover missions. Shinobi played Maha's role, portraying the character's intelligence and resourcefulness. Other cast members expected to reprise their roles are:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Cian Tuatha Dé (Lugh's father and mentor)

Junpei Morita as Assassin

Chiaki Takahashi as Esri Tuatha Dé (Lugh's mother)

Where to watch The World's Finest Assassin

Fans of the series can watch the second season on Crunchyroll like they did the first one. Alternatively, they can subscribe to Amazon Prime Video to enjoy the animation in high-quality.

The World's Finest Assassin season 2 trailer and plot

The production and directing team of The World's Finest Assassin have yet to put out any trailer or teasers about what the fans are to expect. The fans' imaginative plots are mostly culled from reading light novels and manga.

Season 2 of The World's Finest Assassin will potentially continue beaming light on Lugh's mission to eliminate the hero and the threat he portends. His emotional and romantic conflicts in his relationships with Tarte, Maha, and Dia are also expected to be critical to the upcoming series.

It is not far-reaching to expect that the aristocrat's business ventures, like Orna's, will continue to entangle his covert operations as an assassin.

Is The World's Finest Assassin a harem?

As published on IMDb, the ideologies of respondents and viewers will determine this. But then, the series has no explicit scenes, even though some scenes could be said to expose too much skin. Such scenes are in the second episode of season one, in which Lugh's father and mentor ask him to strip to check his body.

Frequently asked questions

Is the World's Finest Assassin done? A second season has been announced despite the elusive release date.

A second season has been announced despite the elusive release date. Does Dia end up with Lugh? No one knows the answer, but you can find out in the second season.

No one knows the answer, but you can find out in the second season. Does Lugh really love Dia? He has claimed this, and his actions match his words as he has saved her from imminent danger on some occasions.

He has claimed this, and his actions match his words as he has saved her from imminent danger on some occasions. Who is the MC in the world's finest assassin? Lugh Tuatha is the main character in this animation.

Lugh Tuatha is the main character in this animation. Is Maha in love with Lugh? She is and has confirmed it to Lugh by professing her love for him openly and unashamedly.

There has been excitement among anime fans since the announcement of The World's Finest Assassin Season 2. The dates have not been released, but fans are engaging their imaginations to speculate about what to expect.

