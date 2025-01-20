Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies in order: your complete viewing guide

Viewing the 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' movies in order ensures you do not miss any of the touching adventures of Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman. The four postal workers from the Dead Letter Office, nicknamed the Postables, have been tracking down the recipients of undeliverable mail for over a decade.

The Hallmark Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise created by Martha Williamson is a blend of mystery, romance, comedy, and drama. The postal detectives were introduced in 2013 when the first film aired and has since earned a dedicated fanbase.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered profile summary

Genre Comedy, drama, romance, mystery Network Hallmark Channel/Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Creator Martha Williamson Stars Eric Mabius (Oliver O'Toole), Kristin Booth (Shane McInerney), Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe (Rita Haywith), Geoff Gustafson (Norman Dorman) Producer Harvey Kahn Director Kevin Fair, Linda-Lisa Hayter, Lynne Stopkewich, Scott Smith Number of seasons One season and 15 TV films Release date 2013 to date

Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies in order

Hallmark has released 14 films and one series in the SSD franchise. The release date for the 15th movie was set for 2025.

No. Project Year 1 SSD: The Movie 2013 2 SSD TV Series 2014 3 SSD for Christmas 2014 4 SSD: From Paris with Love 2015 5 SSD: Truth Be Told 2015 6 SSD: The Impossible Dream 2015 7 SSD: From the Heart 2016 8 SSD: One in a Million 2016 9 SSD: Lost Without You 2016 10 SSD: Higher Ground 2017 11 SSD: Home Again 2017 12 SSD: The Road Less Traveled 2018 13 SSD: To the Altar 2018 14 SSD: The Vows We Have Made 2021 15 SSD: A Tale of Three Letters 2024 16 SSD: To the Moon and Back 2025

Below is everything you need to know about all the films in the franchise in chronological order:

1. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Movie (2013)

SSD: The Movie is the first film in the franchise, released on October 12, 2013. It introduces the four postal office workers in the Dead Letter Office as they set out on their first mission which involves a misdirected letter mailed by a dying young woman to the man she was falling in love with.

The two-hour pilot movie was well-received, getting over 1.72 million views in the first week. The success led to the popular series of the same name.

2. Signed, Sealed, Delivered TV Series (2014)

The series premiered on Hallmark Channel on April 20, 2014, and aired until June 22, 2014. Hallmark decided to cancel the show after one season (10 episodes) to change the format from a television show to a television movie series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

3. Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas was released on November 23, 2015. It follows Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman after they discover an urgent letter written to God. They delay their travel plans to help a little girl whose mother's life hangs in the balance on Christmas Eve.

4. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love (2015)

From Paris with Love is the third film in the franchise and was released on June 6, 2015. In this instalment, the four Postables explore the mystery of true love as they deliver divorce papers to a couple on the same day Oliver's missing wife, Holly, reappears.

5. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told (2015)

SSD: Truth Be Told came out on September 13, 2015. The Postables embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind a letter from a war hero in Afghanistan to a teenager who is being bullied. Oliver gets disturbing news from his estranged father.

6. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream (2015)

Hallmark released SSD: The Impossible Dream on October 4, 2015. The team gives testimony before a closed Congressional committee about an American soldier missing in action and presumed dead, whose daughter they had previously met. Rita participates in the national Miss Special Delivery pageant.

7. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart (2016)

Hallmark's Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart is the sixth movie in the franchise, released on February 21, 2016. Oliver, Shane, Rita, and Norman undertake the task of delivering a damaged letter. The Postables are also faced with personal challenges following Valentine's Day.

8. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million (2016)

Hallmark released One in a Million, a seventh film instalment, on July 24, 2016. The dedicated detectives help a woman recover a valuable letter containing a lottery ticket that she mailed to her ex. Oliver and Shane explore their budding romance, while Norman and Rita navigate a challenging phase in their relationship.

9. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You (2016)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You came out on September 25, 2016. The team discovers a unique package that appears to be someone's bucket list. Their mission to deliver it leads to profound revelations and emotional moments.

10. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground (2017)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground premiered on February 19, 2017. It follows the Postables as they reunite a couple separated by the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The team discovers a love letter written by Gabe, a blues singer, to Hattie, a club owner, and sets out to bring them back together.

11. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again (2017)

Home Again is the 10th instalment in the Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies, released on September 24, 2017. The film follows the Postables as they discover an antique vase with a letter inside, tracing its origin back to three little girls who attempted to sell the vase 18 years earlier to save their family farm. The Postables must decide whether to do what is right or what is legal as they unravel the mystery.

12. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled (2018)

The Road Less Travelled came out on February 11, 2018. The Postables track down a missing boy they fear may have been kidnapped. They discover a 1980s-era instant camera whose photographs lead them on a road trip across Colorado.

13. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar (2018)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar was released on July 15, 2018, and is the 12th instalment in the film series. It revolves around the long-awaited wedding of Norman and Rita. As the Postables prepare for the big day, they discover a letter with clues about a young woman's missing mother.

14. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made (2021)

Hallmark released 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made' on October 17, 2021, after a three-year hiatus. Shane and Oliver prepare for their wedding while helping a young boy fighting leukaemia reunite with his long-lost friend. Rita and Norman face challenges as they try to start a family.

15. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters (2024)

A Tale of Three Letters is the 14th film in the list of 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' movies franchise. It was released on July 12, 2024. The movie follows the Postables as they work to identify the intended recipients of three letters, uncovering surprising and personal connections along the way.

16. Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back (2025)

To the Moon and Back will premiere at an unspecified date in 2025. In this 15th instalment, the Postables face exciting life changes that take them on a road trip to find the recipient of a lost letter while tracking down a rock star who holds the key to the mystery.

Series creator Martha Williamson mentioned in an April 2024 statement that the franchise continues because of overwhelming fan support,

There are no fans like SSD fans, and we are thrilled and humbled to continue this remarkable journey with them.

FAQs

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about the Hallmark Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise:

How many movies are there of Signed, Sealed, Delivered?

There are 14 films in the Signed, Sealed, Delivered franchise as of 2025. The 15th instalment was listed to be released in 2025.

Will there be a 13th movie of Signed, Sealed, Delivered?

The 13th film is titled Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made. It was released in October 2021.

Is there a new Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie in 2024?

Hallmark released Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters in July 2024. The Postables try to identify the recipients of three undeliverable letters.

This list of the Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies in order offers you the complete viewing guide to experience all the adventures of the Postables. Every letter counts with your beloved postal detectives.

