Best private detective in Pretoria: top 10 best investigators

Do you have a case relating to a cheating spouse, divorce, missing person, fraud, or crime? Then hiring a private detective is one of the sure ways of getting that issue solved in earnest. There are different high-ranked establishments with skilled investigators in Pretoria, and some are known to be at the top of the game.

Private detectives gather confidential information for clients or court cases. They use security systems and equipment to monitor, gather facts, and track people, giving rapid feedback.

What is the difference between a private investigator and a private detective?

There is no difference between a private investigator and a private detective. They are used interchangeably to refer to investigators employed or hired by clients, law firms, and organisations to look for information without a warrant or conventional legal mode of getting the information.

However, they are different from a criminal investigator or detective. These categories work full-time for law enforcement agencies, local police departments, or federal bureaus. They are given the right to arrest criminals and exercise legal jurisdiction.

Top 10 best private investigators in Pretoria

Getting a good PI is commendable, but hiring the best is more estimable and satisfying. Here are some of the top-notch private investigators PTA has produced.

1. SSI Consultants

This agency is a private investigator in Pretoria that has existed since 1995. They have top private detectives with over 25 years of experience. As one of the best, they are registered with PSIRA and offer in-depth strategic investigations into domestic or infidelity, missing persons, fraud, theft, crimes, civil matters, and workplace issues.

2. Xact Analysis

This truth and lie detection agency offer professional verification services to help thwart potential losses and save money in your business. They carry out pre-employment screening, unravel theft in the workplace and solve disloyalty issues. These services are done with state-of-the-art technological equipment like layered Voice Analysis Technology (LVA), which gives high-level polygraph results.

3. CSI Africa (pty) Ltd.

Known as a Southern African Polygraph Federation (SAPFED) member, they have experts in forensic investigative services, crime scene investigators, profiling, background screening, and fingerprint specialists. Through diagnostic polygraph tests, they verify credentials and testimonials and expose fraud.

4. Flying Eagle Investigators Security and Risk Management Advisory(pty) Ltd

This private detective in Pretoria is a multifaceted security agency with good private detectives that the province has witnessed. They are licensed and accredited to carry out different types of investigations. They offer financial crimes, medical, forensic, background, and tender fraud investigations. They are proficient in debugging, tracing, tracking, or profiling.

5. TLD Private Investigators

They are known for the notion "Secrets Aren't Forever" and give physical and digital evidence and information. Their services deal with cheating spouses, due diligence, internal fraud and theft, missing persons, and so on. They can be contacted via 0676240955.

6. Mbulawa Skosana (pty) Ltd

Located at 33 De Vogel St, Montana Garden, Pretoria 0182, SA, it was founded on 10 February 2020. In just a few years in the business, this group has produced fine private detectives that handle issues like illegally disapproved assets, missing persons, deceased estate tracing, heir tracking, false divorce decrees, and road accident matters.

7. Independent Forensic Investigation Unit

They deal with forensic investigations for private individuals, insurance companies, law firms, and businesses. They solve cases of fraud, civil crime, tracing of people, background checks, and various forms of verifications.

8. Kings Investigations

This is a full-time private investigator firm in Pretoria. Their licensed agents have over ten years of experience and work for international clients, law firms, insurance companies, private individuals, and corporations. They carry out surveillance for information on child custody, cheating, divorce, and business intelligence.

9. Afrika Borwa Investigations (pty) Ltd

Made up of experienced and professional investigators, this agency uses lawful methods to achieve its results. They deal with infidelity cases and missing persons. Specialised photographic cameras and videos are used to make their bid.

10. High-Risk Protection and Investigations

This is a private investigator in PTA and a PSIRA-registered security and investigation company. The agency provides security guards, private investigators, armed response, and security systems.

What are the qualifications of a private detective?

A private detective must have obtained a high school diploma and clearly understand the Trespass to Property Act and Criminal Code. You must have undergone and passed tough training, testing, and a criminal background check and a valid state license are also crucial.

What does a private investigator do?

A private investigator aid in extensive research or surveillance and assist in investigating criminals, civil suits, background checks, suspicious behaviour, and financial and matrimonial or infidelity cases.

With little or no cost, private detectives in Pretoria can ease your burden on your business, finances, personal life, family issues, and criminal issues.

