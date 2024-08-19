Lyle Foster is having a good time at Burnley despite the club relegating from the English Premier League last season

The South African international showed off his amazing skill and quick feet in the Clarets' last league game

The sublime move by the Bafana Bafana striker sparked different reactions from Mzansi fans on social media

South African international Lyle Foster is currently enjoying his football under Burnley's new manager, Scott Parker.

The Bafana Bafana star started in the Clarets' first two games in the English Championship, where they sat on top of the league with two wins.

The 23-year-old striker is yet to hit the back of the net for the Clarets but provided the assist for Vitinho's goal against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Lyle Foster gestures during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Cardiff City FC at on August 17, 2024, in Burnley, England. Photo: Matt McNulty.

Source: Getty Images

Foster shows off sublime skills against Cardiff

In a viral video shared by Burnley on their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter), Foster was seen showing off a silky skill during their match against Cardiff City over the weekend.

The Bafana Bafana striker was given the ball in his half and dribbled past one Cardiff City player before releasing the pass to a teammate.

The move from the Burnley striker sparked different reactions from fans on social media.

Mzansi react to Foster's skill against Cardiff

Tumi_dah_Moh said:

"Lyle is King"

Coo_leh wrote:

"They not like us, abefani nathi."

AmaphikoA shared:

"Lyle is fire just watch ⌚ him"

NonkonyanaNathi commented:

"people are only hating on him because he would've won us the CAF 😭but he couldnt come to our National Team."

Tabz187 responded:

"It's called mzansi flavor"

Sentle_JR reacted:

"My favourite genre of passes. One that has the defender thinking he can make it to the ball first, only to bail mid run and take a more realistic approach."

According to Soccerway, Burnley next game in the Championship will be against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Foster’s rant at his Burnley teammates excites Clarets fans

Briefly News earlier reported that Lyle Foster was caught on camera lamenting his Burnley teammates' performance in a dreadful loss in the English Premier League.

The former AS Monaco star was not included in the squad for the match but went into the dressing room to talk some sense to his teammates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News