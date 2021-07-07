Video: Hospital Workers Dance to Celebrate Patient Leaving ICU to General Ward

A video of a group of South African nurses is going viral as they are also praised for helping a man who is discharged from ICU to the general ward

It is posted by Xanthe Korsman-Weissnar and she says her husband, Gerald, is now at The Gynnwood Hospital's general ward due to the help of the selfless healthcare workers

The story has attracted positive reactions from many people, they have encouraged the staff and also wished the husband well

A video of a group of South African nurses is going viral on social media platforms as they dance and celebrate their patients' recovery. According to the post, the man has made it from the ICU to the general ward.

The clip is shared by the guy's wife, Xanthe Korsman-Weissnar, who says the generous healthcare workers did a great job to care for her ailing husband, Gerald. Xanthe took to Facebook and says her hubby is hospitalised at Life The Glynnwood Hospital in Benoni where he spent weeks in ICU but has now been discharged to the general ward.

The lady posted the story on the #ImStaying page and it is really going viral with many people being attracted to this beautiful account.

The Glynnwood hospital staff is going viral as they are seen in a video dancing. Image: @ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Collen Lundin said:

“Fantastic!! God bless our frontline workers and our country."

@Esme Rossouw said:

“I love the one's killer dance moves! May God bless them and keep them in these troubled times.”

@Tracy Rundle said:

“Ai I don't know you but this video touched me and I'm so happy you recovered... we Serve a good Lord and these ladies who looked after you are the angels.”

@Ansylla Watson said:

“God bless them for not just working for the money but loving what they do, especially in times like this we depend on them to be our strength. Well done.”

@Sherry Berrington said:

“They are really so dedicated to their work was in the same ward as your hubby they are marvellous and the doctors put in endless hours.”

@Joyal Arendse said:

“All praise to the Almighty and our dedicated health workers!!”

@Maria Botha said:

“Thank you very much to the staff and doctors, all angels sent by God for their love and caring. Amen.”

@Faheem Meer said:

“It takes an exceptional amount of resilience to still be smiling and cracking jokes, good and bad ones, after that sort of time in an ICU.”

@Larissa Murray said:

“So selfless, their high spirits, when they are so overworked right now, is so moving.”

Man with integrity hailed for returning lost cellphone to a woman in Cape Town

In a related article regarding generosity, Briefly News carried an article that a man with an honest heart is being praised on Facebook for his gesture. The man is only known as Pitso and was kind enough to return a mobile phone to its owner.

This beautiful story was shared on the social media application by Nerrisha Ramsarup via the #ImStaying page and it has received positive reactions from Mzansi citizens.

According to the post, the woman went to a shop in Valhalla and unfortunately left her cellphone on the counter, but the good man ran after her to return it.

Source: Briefly.co.za