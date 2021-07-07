Proud Mom Takes Child Along to Job Interview, Lands Job and Goes Viral

A United States mother is going viral on social media circles after taking her child along to a job interview

The woman, Maggie Mundwiller, didn’t have someone to look after the young girl and opted to take her along to the interview; she is now employed

Many mothers are now praising her for being ambitious and managing to find a balance between motherhood and career aspirations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It’s a joy for one mother who is now celebrated on social media for taking her baby to a job interview. Maggie Mundwiller received a call for an interview and she didn’t have a nanny to look after the little one.

The proud mother opted to bring the young girl along to the interview and that seemed to be the trick as her application was a success.

Based in St Louis, Missouri, the ambitious mother is hoping to bring attention to the way women find themselves crushed by the competing demands of motherhood and their career aspirations.

Many people are reacting to a mother who took her child to a job interview. Image: @MaggieMundwiller/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads on Facebook:

@Gail Lee said:

"It is amazing. It's blowing up for sure.”

@Heather Lynn said:

"This is so amazing... I still remember when you first posted this video!! Congrats girl! You deserve it! Thank you for giving us moms hope out there!”

@Kate Elser said:

“This is awesome Maggie! Good job!”

@Ashle Jade said:

“A woman belongs wherever she wants - yes Mama.”

@Laura Cox said:

“Good for you! I struggle with this myself and I’m glad that people are starting to talk about it.”

@Sharon Balleau said:

“Not sure who rocks more... Mylo or Maggie. Love both of you!”

@Cindy Wilson said:

“So exciting! You are so creative.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Laura Gray said:

“This is awesome!! Good for you! Hopefully, some change will happen.”

@Laura Mundweiller-Schneider said:

“Loving this! Mylo has a good track record on his fame, I’d say he’s going to do big things!”

Dad goes viral after taking 3-month-old son along to army recruitment exam

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that after being a stay-at-home dad for a while, D'Ante Benton always hoped that he would join the army and provide for his baby, Keon

It happened that the practice military entrance exam was slated on a day his girlfriend was on duty and there was no one else to leave the baby with.

Having already rescheduled the test earlier because of the baby, Benton was left with no option but to tag the three-month-old along.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za