Dad Goes Viral After Taking 3-Month-Old Son Along to Army Recruitment Exam

For D'Ante Benton, sitting in the army recruitment exam was the only certain way of achieving the dream of providing for his son Keon

With his girlfriend on duty and no one to leave the three-month-old with, he carried him to the exam centre

This beautiful story went viral when army recruiter Joe Creighton shared it on social media, particularly on Facebook

After being a stay at home dad for a while, D'Ante Benton always hoped that he would join the army and provide for his baby, Keon.

Thanks to Keon being a calm baby, Benton was able to sit his exam and score a 54. Photo: Joe Creighton.

It happened that the practice military entrance exam was slated on a day his girlfriend was on duty and there was no one else to leave the baby with.

Having already rescheduled the test earlier because of the baby, Benton was left with no option but to tag the three-month-old along.

San Antonio Army recruiter Joe Creighton was moved to see the young dad go to such lengths for his exam, which made him take the dad-son photo and post it online.

Creighton reiterated that in all his 13 years of being in the military, he had not experienced nor seen such zeal from a candidate.

"The baby was asleep so Mr Benton stated he wanted to take the test. 20 minutes into it, I checked on him and was completely baffled. I asked 'are you good?' His exact words were, 'I have to do whatever I can to make sure my son has benefits and is taken care of."

“It’s going to be something that I definitely want for him. To provide a house. A nice house over his head and his ability to go to school," Benton said in an interview.

