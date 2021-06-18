Tjo: Boy, 10, Gifted a BMW by His Mum on His Birthday, the Net Can’t Deal

A young boy was treated to what many will consider the mother of all surprises by his mum on his birthday

The 10-year-old boy got a sleek BMW car from his mum as was captured in trending photos making rounds online

While many people gushed about the huge gift, others passed funny remarks about it as they hailed his mum

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A 10-year-old boy was given the surprise by his mum on the occasion of his birthday.

The Nigerian lad, whose identity is still unknown, was gifted a BMW car as he marked his birthday in style.

Boy stunned with new car by his mum as birthday gift Photo Credit: @kingtundeednnut

Source: UGC

In Instagram photos shared by @kingtundeednut, the celebrant rocks a suit as he is flanked by his mum and other younger kids.

In one of the pictures, he could be seen all smiles as he flaunted the car keys.

Social media reacts to the huge gift

Some persons wondered where a boy of his age would ride the car to just as many others prayed for the ability to shower the same love on their kids.

@bjwisky said:

''Hope say 9ja teachers no go Dey envy this boy like this."

@yemiwo_azaman reacted:

"So this some boy get car..ewiii and una say make we no do yahoo for this country."

@therealesthereduh_backup wondered:

"Nah where hin go drive am?"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

BI Phakathi shares video of dad gifted a car by his daughter

Briefly News also reported that BI Phakathi is known for his amazing work but he's also happy to share other people's amazing deeds. He uploaded a touching video of a family who clearly love each other deeply.

A lucky father was blessed with a new car for Father's Day by his daughters. Their father was so overcome with emotion that he could barely talk. He was so emotional that he had trouble finding the right key to start the car.

Judging from his surroundings, this dad had sacrificed a lot to give his family everything they needed. She appreciated their dad so much and it shows in the amazing gift they gave him.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za