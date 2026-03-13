On Thursday, 12 March 2026, Davido sparked curiosity online after sharing a message about Zimbabwean singer Takura

The post came shortly after Davido made headlines following the sudden death of one of his best friends

Some fans suggested the post could mean new music, a collaboration, or a tour announcement involving the Zimbabwean artist

Davido seemingly co-signed a Zimbabwean singer.

Popular Nigerian musician Davido left the internet scratching its head after he shared a cryptic post about a Zimbabwean musician.

Davido was recently in the news after one of his best friends suddenly passed away.

As Davido continued to come to terms with the passing of his best friend, he shared a cryptic post about a popular Zimbabwean musician, leaving the internet with more questions than answers.

On Thursday, 12 March 2026, Davido shared a post on his official X (Twitter) account. In the post, he seemed to suggest that Zimbabwean musician Takura was about to go global. The post was captioned:

“Takura is coming 🇿🇼🫵🏽🌎”

See the post below:

Peeps react to Davido's cryptic post about Zimbabwean singer

In the comments section, social media users were excited that Davido had co-signed Takura; others asked the Grammy-nominated musician to clarify what he meant.

Here are some of the comments:

@joy_ciana shared:

“Even though I don't know what Takura means or is, we will be waiting. OBO 1 of Africa.”

@Emmanuel_jesse1 said:

“All the best on your tour, OBO baddest, may God grant you journey mercies throughout the tour, someone say Amen to it.”

@tomilpowst explained:

“Takura Shonhai (aka Shona Prince) is a Zimbabwean Afro-pop/hip-hop artist known for hits like Zino Irema and his album King of Hearts. Davido's teasing their long-rumoured collab or Takura's global push – new music, feature, or tour incoming. 🇿🇼📷🌎”

@Ridwanbicycle said:

“You don feature another artist, or that's the name of your album? 😔😔”

@Shetudeary asked:

“Another album or what? What's Takura again, Papa Imade?”

@idris_senator said:

“Big link-up loading! Davido bringing Takura to the global stage is huge for African music. 🇿🇼🌍🔥”

Peeps reacted to Davido's cryptic message.

What is Davido currently doing?

Davido is currently on his 5ive Alive Tour 2026. He announced that tickets for the Brussels show on 31 March were sold out. Nigerian artists Iyanya and Ecool will also take to the stage before the With You musician.

Before his show in Brussels, Belgium, Davido will perform in Vienna, Austria, on 25 March, Zurich, Switzerland, on 27 March, and Rotterdam, Netherlands, on 28 March. He expected to perform in Africa when he takes to the stage in Zambia on 2 May.

See the dates for Davido's 5ive Alive Tour below:

Davido blasts DJ Maphorisa for giving Wizkid and Burna Boy credit

While Davido co-signed a Zimbabwean musician, he previously criticised DJ Maphorisa for giving credit to fellow Nigerian musicians instead of him, as reported by Briefly News in 2022.

DJ Maphorisa and Davido had a heated Twitter exchange as peeps tried to hash out who put Amapiano on the map internationally.

