On Monday, 9 March 2026, Nasty C shared a video after recently opening up about his struggles

The award-winning rapper also shared an update regarding his music career, which was halted by his struggles

Fans flooded the comments with encouragement, support, and admiration for his openness. Some of his fans also analysed his lyrics and expressed excitement

Award-winning rapper Nasty C has shared an update days after opening up about his mental health struggles.

Nasty C left South Africans teary-eyed after he candidly shared that he was struggling with his mental health. In a moment of vulnerability, Nasty C shared how his mental health struggles had affected his work as a musician.

On Monday, 9 March 2026, Nasty C shared an update on his well-being. In the caption, Nasty C also shared that the Deluxe version of his first album post-Def Jam would be released soon. The post was captioned:

“Feeling much better. Thank you for your love and patience ❤️‍🩹 DLX a few Days Away.”

The I Love It Here rapper shared a video of himself striking poses during a photoshoot on his official Instagram account. His first release from the Deluxe version, titled No Typo, played over the video.

SA reacts after Nasty C gives an update on his mental health

Social media users flooded the comments with words of encouragement and comfort. Others applauded Nasty C for opening up, while some shared the lyrics to his single No Type.

Here are some of the comments:

justkevin.za said:

“Minor setback for a MAJOR COMEBACK, always✍🏾”

blakebird.sa remarked:

“I'm glad you're using music to heal; it's such a great thing to witness. 🙌”

bokang_gracias applauded:

“🔥🔥🐐 and thank you for opening up to us, your fans bout your state❤️🔥🔥welcome back King 👑 🐐🐐🔥”

Kopilomilo requested:

“Nasty C, please bring back the Nasty C KFC meal 😭🍔 that burger was too nice! Who else wants it back? 👇🔥”

maurice_018_ dissected:

“That bar hit though😂🔥🔥🔥 ‘I'm Gen-Z, my son a Gen-A no Aiko’🔥🙌😂”

y.b.nard shared:

“Go big or go out trying, Mr Nasty C, you're definitely going big, Chief!🔥”

