South African socialite and former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane introduced her new boyfriend on social media

On Monday, 9 March 2026, Tebogo Thobejane took to her Instagram account and shared a photo of herself with her new bae

Fans and fellow celebrities, including Dineo Moloisane, reacted with mixed responses in the comments

Tebogo Thobejane posted a photo of her new boyfriend on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

South African socialite and former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has soft-launched her new man.

Thobejane’s last public relationship was with Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who was arrested for allegedly masterminding her failed assassination.

Months after calling out men for not being brave enough to date her after Cat Matlala allegedly ordered a hit on her, Tebogo Thobejane has shared that she is now in a romantic relationship.

On Monday, 9 March 2026, Tebogo Thobejane soft-launched her man by sharing an Instagram post and several Instagram stories.

She shared a photo of herself and her new man hugging in an underground garage. The man’s face was obscured. The post was captioned:

“Daddy mine.”

See the post below:

In several Instagram stories, she shared more photos of herself sharing tender moments with her new man.

See the screenshot below:

Tebogo Thobejane shared a tender moment with her new boyfriend.

Source: Instagram

SA reacts as Tebogo Thobejane introduces her new man

In the comments, social media users, such as fellow socialite Dineo Moloisane, shared mixed reactions. While some wished Tebogo Thobejane well in her new relationship, others offered her advice. Several netizens remarked that her new boyfriend was brave, given the man she previously dated. Some speculated about her new man’s nationality.

Here are some of the comments:

dineomoloisane said:

“My sister💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽😍🔥 so so happy to see you fall in love again. Love suits you more😍😍😍 so deserving 😍”

_thu_gmt shared:

“Finally, a brave man came into your life since everyone fears you cause of🐈 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 we are happy for you.”

mesiya_george remarked:

“The bravest guy on earth.”

bobolicious_b advised:

“Please, sis, keep it private. The moment it is displayed, unnecessary opinions are given on your relationship. You don’t owe us a relationship or his face. You must learn from your previous experience. ☺️🙏🏽”

rodri_sergio_medietta said:

“John Wick watching 👀”

incredi_ash speculated:

“Green white green here.”

moratiwa_lerato said:

“I'm happy for you. And we don't want to see him on eNCA😢”

kg860319 wished:

“🔥❤️May God bless you and your new man and protect you guys, I’m so happy to see you fall in love again, Love suits you ❤️ 🔥God bless you ❤️”

solid_soullsa asked:

"Is that DJ Maphorisa?"

What do we know about Tebogo Thobejane's new man?

While Tebogo Thobejane has kept the identity of her new boyfriend private, her Instagram stories gave hints about who he is.

Tebogo's son, Botlhale, has already met him. Her man is friends with Nigerian musician and producer Mr Marquinhos. He drives a Rolls-Royce with a starlight headliner.

See the screenshot below:

Tebogo Thobejane's new boyfriend has met her son.

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane shares personal details about her previous romance

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Thobejane opened up about her past romance with ex-boyfriend Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

Thobejane shared details about how she and Matlala first met, where they would spend time together as a couple and how he behaved around her.

