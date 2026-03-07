On Friday, 6 March 2026, Lady Du announced that she had won a three-year court battle against her former manager, Thabiso Khati

To celebrate her legal victory, Lady Du allegedly treated herself to a luxury vehicle valued at over R1 million

Fans and fellow music industry colleagues celebrated her victory in the comments, showing support and admiration

Lady Du announced that she had won a court battle against her former manager.

Source: Instagram

Popular Amapiano musician Lady Du allegedly spoiled herself with a car worth over R1 million after winning a three-year legal battle.

Lady Du previously flaunted a luxury vehicle worth millions while marking her business Wawa La Beauty's milestone.

On Friday, 6 March 2026, Lady Du took to her official Instagram account and broke her silence after winning a legal battle against her former manager, Thabiso Khati. According to her, she could not release new music for three years because of the court battle. Part of her caption read:

“I won my case after almost 3 years of not releasing music, I was in music prison with someone that locked me out of my own things 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

In her caption, Lady Du said that she would be releasing new music and appealed for her fans to support her. She joked that she would be buying new items as a way to celebrate her legal win. She joked that she had bought a Mercedes-Benz C63, which is priced around R1,986,189.

“Please be ready for my new song. If you see me buying things, it’s because I no longer have to deal with lawyers and artist issues! I need all the support I can get from you guys to show my ex-manager that he didn’t make me 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 Single dropping soon 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 khuphuka ke wena 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️ Welcome my new boyfriend 🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 C63.” Part of her caption read.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Lady Du wins court battle

In the comments, fans and music industry colleagues such as Scotts Maphuma, Gogo Maweni, Sol Phenduka and others celebrated the business owner’s win.

Here are some of the comments:

smokeymirror___ said:

“🥺We really never know what one is going through, hey, that is tough, mama, and I’m sorry you went through such. Congratulations on your freedom and welcome back! 🔥🙌”

sane_grootman remarked:

“How does that happen? Who holds the power to ban one from releasing? I think such conversations are necessary. These podcasts claiming to be for the culture should definitely be at the forefront of discussing these serious issues faced in the industry, instead of bashing artists. Congratulations on gaining your freedom again. 🙌❤️”

solphenduka gushed:

“Dudu ❤️. Congratulations 🔥”

Mzansi reacted after Lady Du announced her legal victory.

Source: Instagram

Why were Lady Du and her ex-manager locked in a legal battle?

The conflict with Lady Du was reportedly centred around her management agreement with Khati’s company, Managed X Thabiso (Pty) Ltd, which had been responsible for handling her bookings and career affairs.

The singer publicly accused the management team of exploitation, financial misconduct and sabotaging her career, claiming they had blocked potential bookings and interfered with her ability to work.

Lady Du launches record label

During the time that she could not release music as a solo musician, Lady Du put other artists on by launching a new record label as previously reported by Briefly News.

Lady Du revealed that she would be mentoring up-and-coming boys and girls who want to venture into the music industry.

