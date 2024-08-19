A lady on TikTok experienced an awkward moment of having to confess to the driver that she can’t afford to pay him

The woman had forgotten her taxi fare at home, and to make things fair, the driver took the lady back home, denying her a chance to travel to her desired destination

Social media users were floored by the agreement at the end

A woman on TikTok shared her awkward moment of having to confess to a taxi driver that she couldn’t afford to pay him. She had forgotten her taxi fare at home, and the driver turned the taxi around, denying her the shortcut to her desired destination.

A lady tried her luck on a strict river when she had no taxi fare. Image: @adeola_khari

Source: TikTok

The lady swallowed the rest of her argument when the driver stepped on the accelerator back home.

Lady forgets taxi fare, and driver returns her home

Taxi drivers are the most strict in South Africa’s taxi industry. The group causes riots and never wants to deal with nonsense.

A brave lady summoned the courage to confess to a taxi driver that she didn’t have taxi fare money to pay him because she had forgotten it at home. The driver did not cause a riot and simply turned his minibus taxi around.

He took her back to where he picked her up and denied her the chance to reach her final destination. The lady swallowed the rest of her argument.

She shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"Me going back home because life did not end when I forgot money to pay, and the taxi driver took me back to where he picked me up."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman returned home by taxi

Social media users roared at the lady’s misfortune in the comments:

@Tillie pointed out the silver lining:

"Atleast you enjoyed the free ride."

@uMamgcina🦄 will never feel sorry for a taxi driver:

That’s why I never let them keep the change…I want my R1 because I know if I was the one in a pickle they wouldn’t care."

@Fortunate🙏🏾 was floored:

"Sorry for laughing!"

@kelly_ace3 shared a good deed:

"I remember paying for someone who was in the same situation...askies doll."

Woman lives fairytale life with man she met in taxi

Briefly News reported that a woman on TikTok shared a beautiful slideshow of her relationship with a man she met in a taxi. The lady inspired many South African women to start using public transport as they wanted to find Mr Right.

Social media users praised their picture-perfect relationship and enquired for more information on how they could meet their prince charming in a minibus.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News