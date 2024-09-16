A lady raved about her two-pot payment in a TikTok video which is making rounds online

The stunner shared how she spent her money, and the clip gained massive traction on social media

People reacted to the hun's footage as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

A young South African woman took to social media to reveal how she spent her two-pot payout, and peeps were amazed.

A lady shared what she spent her two-pot payout on in a video. TikTok video. Image: @setlalekgosiyt

Woman gets two pot money

TikTok user @setlalekgosiyt shared with her viewers that she received her two-pot payout and splurged it on booze after doing all her essentials.

@setlalekgosiyt paid off her credit card, transferred R3000 into her savings account, deposited R1000 into the account she created for her home use, such as purchasing food when needed, and, lastly, placed some money into her bond.

The footage grabbed many's attention and became a hit on TikTok, gathering thousands of views, likes, and comments.

SA reacts to lady's video

The online community was curious about how much the two-pot payment is, and many flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Ntsako Nziyane asked:

"Guyz kanti how much did you get from two pot?"

To which the hun responded by saying:

"R30 pre tax."

Tlouza shared:

"Bought washing machine 19 kg of cause, sent my sister inlaw R3k to buy Jojo in Limpopo, gave my younger sister R6k to buy our late mother a tombstone."

Peaches added:

"I bought new couches and no more seating on the sponge."

Nozizwendlela commented:

"Thank you for the sharing, it's inspiring knowing how people spent the two pots. Gives us ideas, too."

