Springboks coach was impressed by a toddler who named his players one by one without a miss

The toddler who lives in a household full of Springboks supporters played a game with their father, naming the last names of Springboks’ players

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how impressed they were by the kid

Springboks coach Johan Erasmus took to his Twitter account and posted a kid who impressed him, naming every Springboks player.

A young kid named Sprinboks squad flawlessly. Images: @RassieRugby/ Twitter, @Rodrigo Valle/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

In the video, the kiddo is with their family, which is clearly full of Springboks supporters. One adult, presumably the young one’s father, plays a game with them. The father calls the Springboks players’ first names, and the kiddo calls out their last names.

The little one impressively named the players. The next coach? You’ll never know, lol. Johan Erasmus was impressed by the young kiddo and thanked them for naming his players.

“So cool !! Danko.”

Toddler impressively names Springboks squad

Watch the Twitter video below:

Mzansi impressed by the kiddo:

The video garnered thousands of views and comments, with many online users expressing how they were impressed. See the comments below:

@RizzleSimms loved:

“The love we show for this team.”

@pre54151 expressed:

“A family of solid gold Springbok supporters. Thanks for sharing that Rassie. We are behind you and the team for the game against Wales. Go Bokke!”

@JMacM_76 commented:

“@RassieRugby We love backing the BOKKE! My little lad wouldn’t hear anything different and slept in his top for the last three days! (Had to wrestle and reason with him that it needed to get washed eventually)😅 Go Bokke! What a year! Thank you! 🤩”

@CapeColoureds said:

”Next springboks Coach😎.”

@Zeno_Gondwe commented:

"This just shows that, Our love for our boys filters down towards the young ones too.”

