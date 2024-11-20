“Life’s Not Fair Tom”: Mzansi Hun Mocks UK Bae After Springboks Beat England

A South African woman married to a British man celebrated the Springboks' victory against England

In her TikTok video, she danced in front of her husband, who looked rather sad as he sat and watched his wife celebrating

Social media users who also supported the Springboks shared their excitement over the team's win

A South African woman celebrated the Springboks' victory against England despite having a British husband. Images: @descptuk

Source: TikTok

When it comes to rugby, many South Africans proudly show their unwavering support for the Springboks, enthusiastically uniting behind the team.

This was vividly displayed when a South African woman celebrated the team's victory over England before her British partner, highlighting the playful rivalry often accompanying such matches.

South African woman playfully mocks UK bae

A South African lady living in Manchester, England, who uses the handle @descptuk on TikTok, shared an entertaining video of herself celebrating the Springboks' win against England.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The match took place on Saturday, 16 November, at Twickenham's Allianz Stadium and ended in a 29-20 victory for the Boks.

The Mzansi woman danced as her English husband sat on the couch, looking rather sad.

She playfully added in her caption:

"Life is not fair Tom, but jokes aside, he actually supports the Springboks."

Watch the video below:

Internet users love SA woman celebrating England's defeat

Hundreds of social media users who supported the Springboks joined in on the fun and added their laughter in the post's comment section.

@nthaza097, who also had a partner from the United Kingdom, laughed and shared:

"My British boyfriend supports the Springboks with me."

@sherienaidoo told the online community:

"I lived in the UK last year when we won the Cup. It was wonderful."

A proud @jenel8 wrote in the comments:

"Our Springboks never let us down! Another great win for South Africa."

@uppityafrican1111 said to the woman:

"Shame, man. He seems like a good guy."

The woman responded to the TikTok user:

"No, honestly, he’s a good guy. He's just from the wrong country."

@petewestwales added in the comment section:

"It was a great game, no matter what team you support."

Englishman goes viral for shading the Springboks

Last year, Briefly News reported about an Englishman who made a video explaining why he was always spicy when it came to the South African rugby team.

South Africans cracked jokes after seeing the English TikTok content creator's explanation for loving the rivalry between England and South Africa.

Source: Briefly News