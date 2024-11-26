A South African woman on TikTok shared a plug for trendy and affordable linen outfits from Jet

The 22-second video taken from the store in Limpopo shows several clothing items that are to die for

Mzansi ladies appreciated the affordable plug and many are keen to update their wardrobes with a few pieces

A Mzansi woman plugged TikTokkers with linen fashion from Jet.

Source: TikTok

Looking chic doesn’t have to cost a fortune! A woman recently shared a plug for affordable linen outfits, and fashion lovers can’t get enough.

Linen looks that won’t break the bank

The clip posted on 25 November, gave viewers a sneak peek at the chic and timeless linen styles on offer.

It displays stylish fits like shorts, long pants, and vests that are available at Jet for under R260. Talk about budget-friendly fashion goals!

Mzansi intrigued by video of fashion finds

The video currently has more than 143,000 views. When curious commenters asked about the store’s location, the TikTokker @rindzeyolanda revealed it was Jet in Elim, Limpopo.

Watch the video below:

Ladies in the comments are gushing over the trendy pieces and thanking her for the fire plug.

See a few reactions below:

@Tsakiey_Sunshine asked:

"Which one is this? They are no longer available near me. 😭😭"

@Vikki stated:

"OMG, I need the shorts been looking for such thnx for the plug. ♥️"

@KgaugeloHappysoul shared:

"Jet Market Street Mall has them. I got mine today. 🥰🥰"

@Pmmash suggested:

"I advise you that when you buy trousers please put them in the stasoft water. Because if you don't it shrinks to a smaller size."

@Nqobby_@Amina wrote:

"Hmm it's giving old money. 🥰🥰🥰"

@Samu commented:

"I wonder if they have black."

@MakaNdalwenhle typed:

"Knona nale ye avocado mmmh. 🥰🥰"

@Tlhologelo added:

"Jet tsa side yaka okare di ka bona gore Jet tse ding di etsang hle. 😞"

