“Pricey but Worth It”: Woman Impressed With Checkers’ Stylish Linen Loungewear
- A content creator shared with TikTok users that she saw linen loungewear at a Checkers clothing store
- The woman noted that the clothing items were expensive, as they ranged between R450 and R900
- Many social media users agreed that the garments were pricey, while some thought it was affordable
Checkers is best known for its groceries, but it also offers an array of clothing items. A woman recently spotted linen loungewear at the store that, though a bit pricey, she thought was worth the comfort.
Luxury linen loungewear
While shopping at UNIQ (a fashion store under the Checkers brand), travel and lifestyle content creator @thabee_lm posted a clip of the different colours of linen loungewear she saw.
She told TikTok users:
"It's so pricey, but it's worth it. The linen is good quality."
Although she did not show the price of the items, the garments range between R450 and R900.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi talks about the price
A few social media users agreed with the woman that the clothing items were on the expensive side, while others thought they were affordable.
@tzozo1 wondered in the comments:
"Why did they not steam the clothes?"
@miss_morebodi agreed with the content creator and said:
"Very pricey."
@leahkhumalo445 disagreed, saying:
"I've been there twice. It's affordable."
@basadibontsi spoke about the fabric used and shared:
"Linen is classy."
@kopanomasopi told the online community:
"Beautiful quality clothes, but very pricey."
@lukoto2, who was recently at the store, joked:
"I need the two-pot money for their clothes."
Lady shows Checkers' price increase on croissant loaves
Briefly News reported about another pricey Checkers item that made waves on the internet.
A woman shared that the price of the store's croissant loaves increased after her video about it reached over 300 000 views. Many social media users shared the TikTokker's frustrations and disagreed with the swift price hike.
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za