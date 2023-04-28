Boity Thulo has been in the game for a while, and it is safe to say she has proven beyond reasonable doubt that she is a fashion icon. Whether dressed up or down, Boity ensures she eats and leaves no crumbs.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Boity Thulo has proven that she is the queen of fashion. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Briefly News looks at some of the rapper's fashion moments that have set the streets on fire.

Boity Thulo is a trend setter. A scroll through the rapper's social media pages will convince anyone that she is a fashion goddess.

Boity Thulo gives boss babe vibes in a stunning Burberry suit

Boity looked like a million dollars when she rocked a stunning Burberry outfit. According to The Citizen, the star flaunted her killer legs in the mini pleated skirt that she rocked with a belted blazer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Boity Thulo sizzles in a Gucci outfit

No one can pull off a Gucci look like the one and only Boity Thulo. The rapper left her followers drooling when she shared a picture rocking Gucci from top to bottom.

She paired a mini Gucci dress with a Gucci purse, head scarf and bracelet.

Boity Thulo shows off her stunning hourglass figure in a Rich Mnisi mini dress

Anyone that follows Rich Mnisi knows that his designer dresses cost an arm and a leg. Boity is among the few South African celebrities who can afford Rich Mnisi's collections.

Taking to her Instagram page, the stunner flaunted her killer curves in an orange and white Rich Mnisi mini dress. She completed the look with a pair of black heels with orange detail.

Boity Thulo serve African queen vibes in a stunning African print gown

One thing about Boity Thulo is she owns her throne. The star ditched her tight-fitting outfits for a stunning African print to celebrate 4.6 million followers. She captioned the post:

"CHEERS TO 4.3MILLION!!! You guys know I never let any milestone just go by!! Sending you all positive energy and high vibrations!! Thank you for all the love!!! ✨✨✨"

Boity Thulo rocks a showstopping custom-made blue dress at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The rapper flew to the USA to support fellow South African stars Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman at the Grammys.

According to IOL, Boity was representing local designers in a blue Otsile Sefolo gown. The stunning gown was embellished with beads and feathers.

Sharing several pictures from the night, Boity wrote:

“What a time to be alive! ❤️”

Bakae rapper Boity Thulo oozes elegance at the Basadi Music Awards

One thing about Boity, she knows how to command attention. The star ensured that she was the main attraction at the Basadi Music Awards with her stunning outfit.

According to Bella Naija, the award-winning South African rapper looked all kinds of elegant in a one-shoulder body-hugging pink dress. She added the va-va-voom with an exaggerated bubble train.

She completed the look with matching pink sandals.

Boity Thulo brought the Honey to the Durban July

The Durban July never disappoints when it comes to celeb looks. For the Durban July 2022, Mzansi celebs looked stunning in elegant gowns.

Our girl, Boity Thulo understood the assignment when she showed up dripping honey in a Ryan Keys gown. Speaking to News24, the reality television star said she was going for comfort with the look.

"I felt like honey is gold which for me represents royalty and just being the queen, hence my crown. I just wanted comfort, so I went for show kitten heels."

Boity cuts a casual figure in a stunning designer outfit

Whether she is dressing up or down, Boity Thulo makes everything look chic. The rapper cut a casual figure in Gucci shorts and a matching top.

She also wore Gucci sneakers, a bag and a bucket hat. The look screamed, rich cousin vibes.

Boity rocks MaXhosa outfit in viral pictures

We can all agree that the reality TV star believes local is lekker. The stunner stepped out draped in a MaXhosa skirt. She paired the designer skirt with a denim jacket and black sandals.

The beautiful pictures got her Instagram followers buzzing.

Boity Thulo flaunts toned legs in 4 saucy pics, Mzansi men shoot their shot: “Where do I apply to be a side?”

Still on Boity Thulo, Briefly News also reported that she dropped sizzling pics on social media, leaving the timeline in a frenzy.

The stunner showed skin in white shorts that showcased her toned legs. She paired the barely-there piece of clothing with a boxy white shirt that showed a glimpse of her tiny waist.

Proud of her figure, Thulo penned a body positivity caption, saying:

"Proud member of the #ThickThighsSaveLives association. ‍❤️‍"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News