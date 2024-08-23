A woman shared that the price of Checkers' croissant loaves increased after her video about it reached over 300 000 views

In her first video, the woman showed that the unique, tasty snack cost R39.99 but is now costing shoppers R5 more

Many social media users shared the TikTokker's frustrations and disagreed with the swift price hike

A local woman previously shared her excitement for Checkers' croissant loaves hitting the shelves. Since her viral video on the delicious snack, the giant supermarket thought it best to raise its price.

The higher the view count, the higher the price

Five days ago, Bianca Appelgryn uploaded a video on her account (@theappelgrynfamily) showing Checkers' croissant loaves with a price tag of R39.99.

The happy woman said:

"I love that they always bring out new and exciting things to try."

The video instantly became viral.

In her recent post, Bianca returned to Checkers, and to her surprise, the item's price increased.

This time, she commented:

"When you post a video about croissant loaves, and it gets almost 300 000 views. Then, the price suddenly goes up by R5. Thanks, Checkers. Great stuff."

Checkers' price increase upsets shoppers

Bianca's post has since reached nearly 60 000 views, and many social media users have commented to express their disappointment in the local store.

@charlenepearce22, who shared her comment yesterday, wrote:

"In four days, the price goes up by R5. What the hell? Shocking."

@osirisdeath told the online community:

"This should be illegal."

@wabasia.letuka shared their realisation:

"I never understood why people gatekeep food and food places. I'm starting to understand."

@acko_ntusi remarked in the comment section:

"Oh, the greed of it all."

@brianrtb, who had a taste of the croissant loves, stated:

"It was overrated anyway and not as fresh. The increased price just puts me off even further."

A surprised @adeela_kalla said:

"My gosh. Absolutely ridiculous."

Man compares Checkers, Woolworths and Pick n Pay prices

In another story, Briefly News reported about a TikTokker who went to Woolworths, Checkers and Pick n Pay to check and compare their prices on items.

Some social media users expressed that one store was more affordable than the rest, while others mentioned the names of other stores they thought were more expensive.

