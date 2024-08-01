“Cheaper”: Man Compares Prices of Woolworths, Checkers and Pick n Pay, SA Reacts

A TikTokker went to Woolworths, Checkers and Pick n Pay to check and compare their prices

The Gqeberha man looked at packets of sugar, tinned pilchards from a specific brand, and six cartons of milk

Many social media users felt that one of the three stores was more affordable in their pricing

A young man compared the prices of products from three major retail companies. Images: @iam.donalbain

While nothing in life is free or even cheap, there are a few local supermarkets that many deem affordable compared to the prices seen at other stores.

A young man named Donalbain Machabaphala in Gqeberha took to his TikTok account (@iam.donalbain) to show app users the difference in prices of certain items on Woolworths', Checkers' and Pick n Pay's shelves.

He first looked at the prices of a 2.5kg packet of sugar from each store:

Woolworths: R53.99 (on special)

Pick n Pay: R68.99

Checkers: between R64.99 and R69.99

Next, he looked at Lucky Star's tinned pilchards:

Woolworths: two for R50 (original price - R27.99)

Pick n Pay: two for R54

Checkers: two for R50 using the Xtra Savings Rewards card, with one tin costing R27.99

Donalbain also looked at six cartons of 1l of milk. This time, he did not go to Pick n Pay:

Woolworths: R99.99 (on special)

Checkers: R99.99

The TikTokker captioned his post:

"Now, I wonder who told us that Woolworths is expensive."

Watch the video below:

Local shoppers share their opinions

The young man's TikTok video reached the For You Pages of hundreds of thousands of online users. Some expressed that one store was more affordable than the rest, while others mentioned the names of other stores they thought were expensive.

@candicek__ wrote something in the comments that many people agreed with:

"Woolworths is way cheaper."

Lots of TikTokkers also agreed with @ayanda.kham's opinion, where they said:

"Let me tell you something: Pick n Pay is expensive!"

@laurynandressa shared their thoughts and wrote:

"Spar is where the danger is. Those prices are insane."

@nqobitshabangu was divided when it came to one of the stores:

"Woolworths is the best for everything, but you can go elsewhere for the meat. It is still expensive there."

@duckitsamolotov gave their take in the comment section:

"I believe Woolies doesn’t have a range of things like Checkers and PnP."

@urie211 told the online community:

"Finally, somebody said it."

Woman compares Checkers and Pick n Pay delivery apps

While Donalbain examined the price differences of in-store items, a woman examined the contrasting costs of items when shopping from a cell phone using a store's delivery app.

Briefly News reported about a TikTok video uploaded by @queenofplugss, in which she compared similar grocery items found on the Pick n Pay ASAP app versus the Checkers Sixty60 app.

