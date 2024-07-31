Talk about a bargain lover: This woman was able to scoop three full-to-the-brim bags of clothing from Markham

She came across the shops 75% and 25% sale and cleaned the shop out

Netizens were surprised with the items she got and the bargain she got, with many looking forward to the sale as well

This bargain lover was at the right place at the right time after scooping three full bags of clothing worth less than R2k. Images: @itssharon.

Source: TikTok

A savvy shopper walked away with three bags brimming with clothes, all for under R2,000.

Mzansi was surprised by the significant bargain she got from Makharm and thanked her for not gatekeeping.

This incredible stunt was captured and shared by TikTok user @itssharon95, who urged her followers to "run to Markham and not walk," highlighting the exceptional deals available at the popular clothing store.

See the video on TikTok below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Bargain lovers ready to whip out their cards

@itssharon encouraged bargain lovers to run and not walk to any Markham store near them to get the 75% and 25% discounts.

MbaliMndebele🇿🇦 was ready to go and clean the stock out:

"I'm going to ask the question everyone is afraid to ask, how much did you spend in total."

Zecorna was disappointed that she missed the sale:

"I’m crying cause I missed everything 😭😭💔"

Luzil also got a bite of the sale:

"Hubby got 2 blazers for R638. Both of them costs R3500 combined ka normal prices."

Slindile Makhoba885 was also not left behind and was able to catch the sale:

"I spent 1680 yesterday indaba ye Sale😂😩"

LofteY said:

"Even online its on 😂"

User422141329621 added that:

"I got that yellow jacket for 350 it was 999 and sweeter for 250 it was 750."

Several netizens jokingly noted the 75% and 25% sales were basically 100% off.

Kaygee_lewinsky commented:

"Does this mean you’re getting things for free? 🤔"

Kera also noted that:

"These sales are sometimes a scam coz this means you should be getting things for free. 😄75 + 25= 100%"

Cape Town shoppers rush to Jet’s closing down sale at Canal Walk

Briefly News reported that shoppers rush to Canal Walk as Jet announces a closing-down sale, sparking emotional reactions and a flurry of bargain-hunters.

Social media users shared their excitement and sadness, with some snagging great deals and others planning urgent trips. This marks the end of an era for Jet's loyal customers in Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News