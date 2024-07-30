Shoppers are rushing to Canal Walk as Jet announces a closing-down sale, sparking emotional reactions and a flurry of bargain-hunters

Social media users shared their excitement and sadness, with some snagging great deals and others planning urgent trips

This marks the end of an era for Jet's loyal customers in Cape Town

Shoppers are flocking to Canal Walk as Jet announces a closing-down sale, sparking emotional reactions and a rush for bargains— Images: @hayleymalan/Instagram.

Shoppers are flocking to Canal Walk Shopping Centre as Jet, one of South Africa's beloved retail stores, announces a closing-down sale, prompting a rush to grab bargains.

The news of Jet's closure has stirred emotions and reactions from Cape Town residents and beyond.

Jet, known for its affordable clothing and household items, is closing several of its stores in Cape Town, including the prominent outlet at Canal Walk.

Netizens want to clear the stock

This has led to a surge of customers eager to take advantage of the significant discounts before the doors shut for good.

In a video posted by @hayleymalan, netizens were ready to flock to the store.

The sentiment is echoed by many on social media.

Zee, using the handle @🇵🇸 zee 🇵🇸, expressed heartbreak over the closures, saying:

"Most jet stores in Cape Town are closing down or they are already closed and it breaks my heart."

Another user, @H💕🇿🇦, lamented the loss of the Canal Walk store, stating:

"Imagine not having a Jet Store in canal walk 😭"

For some, the sale is an opportunity to snag great deals. Lauren Wilson shared her shopping success on social media, posting:

"I got 3 tracksuit pants for R300."

Others, like @kgaohelotshegotef, are making plans to visit soon, commenting:

"Going there later."

Sthixo Sezulu is also planning a trip, writing:

"I need newborn clothes. Let me run. thank you ❤️"

The announcement of the sale caught many by surprise. Juanita, who shares travel and lifestyle content, expressed urgency, tweeting:

"What!? I didn’t realize. I need to go this week."

Meanwhile, Danielle Malan wished for more convenience, humorously adding:

"I wish it was online too🤣🤣"

The closure of Jet stores marks the end of an era for many loyal customers.

