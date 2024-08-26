A babe in South Africa compared instore clothing vs those that are being sold on Shein in a video

In the clip, she showed off the items she saw in the shop that resembled those of the online store and unveiled the prices of each

People agreed with the hun as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

Shine is definitely the girl she thinks she is! The online store continues to win hearts in Mzansi, with many stating how affordable it is compared to in-store.

A lady compared in-store clothing prices with Shein's in a TikTok video. Image: @stylebylucyclaire

Source: TikTok

Woman compares in-store vs Shein prices

A young lady in SA caused a huge buzz on social media after she showed off all the items she came across in a shop in-store and compared them with Shein regarding the price difference. The hun, who goes by the TikTok handle @stylebylucyclaire, uploaded a video showcasing the items sold at both stores.

@stylebylucyclaire said she does not buy her clothing in stores any more as the prices are way too "high," and if she takes into account transport, she would rather opt for Shein. She then unveiled the items, and a top in-store cost R799, whereas at Shein, it was R146. @stylebylucyclair also showed off pants, which were R449 in-store, and at Shein, it cost R187.

The stunner showed off many other things, shocking peeps in Mzansi. The clip clocked over 105K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

SA love the woman's Shein plug video

Mzansi netizens reacted to the babe's Shein clip, with many agreeing with the hun and flooding the comments section to express how affordable the online store is.

Keelahs_chronicles said:

"Every time I see something cute in-store, I be like "Shein has it for cheaper."

Raheemah | Hair & Beauty shared:

"Omw, the price difference. I would rather pay the customs at Shein. Also, I ordered recently, and my customs weren't bad. I thought the increase in tariffs was going to be worse."

Figlan Siphokazi wrote:

"Cotton on prices are so shocking."

Nandi_pia added:

"Same, I found all my Zara faves on Shein."

Clarice expressed:

"Way too expensive. I haven’t bought anything from Cotton On in years!"

Jordy_poupard commented:

"The prices are brutal!"

Woman impresses with Shein haul after visiting pop-up store, showcases stylish finds

Briefly News previously reported that the online store Shein is doing wonders for our South African girlies. One babe in Mzansi flexed all the items she added to her Shine cart in a video.

A lady who goes by TikTok @showup.nompi unveiled various items she found in the Shein pop-up shop. The hun first showcased a pair of blue pants with a white top, then a stunning pair of baggy jeans.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News