A local content creator shared on TikTok that she bought herself a small Coach bag from Shein

While the handbag cost her R3 500, the woman noted that the price was a discount, and she paid R1 000 in tax

Some social media users adored the look of the bag, and others shared their experiences in the comment section

A woman bought and unboxed the designer bag she ordered from Shein. Images: @koketso_raphala

Source: Instagram

More shoppers are turning to Shein for name-brand items, drawn by the appeal of trendy fashion at lower prices, even though some luxury brands may have the same price tag. One woman purchased a small Coach bag from the online store and paid extra rands in customs.

Online purchase gone right

Koketšo Raphala, who used the handle @hausofyums on TikTok, shared a clip of unboxing the new item she bought. In the video, she mentioned that, like most people, she wondered if the Coach bags sold on Shein were real or fake.

The content creator also said that she was happy with the quality of the bag (and the small purse that came with it), adding:

"I think it was marked down to around R3 500 from R8 000.

"I hope you guys will believe the bags are real from this video because they have a blue verification mark on Shein."

She also shared in her caption that she "took a leap of faith" when she ordered the item from the online store and that customs "killed" her:

"A whole R1 000 for this small package."

Take a look at the Coach bag in the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Coach bag from Shein

Mzansi fashion and accessory lovers headed for the comment section to express their thoughts on the Shein parcel.

@the.duchess.j shared their opinion about the international fashion company:

"Coach has really upped their game, hey? Their bags and wallets, as of late, are just gorgeous, and the pricing is not as ridiculous as Dior, Louis Vuitton, etc. It’s slowly becoming the next 'it' brand."

@r332103 loved the accessory and commented:

"It's beautiful. Great choice."

@vpostive said that they were charged a different amount for customs:

"I bought this too, and tax was R550."

@tasha_mo97 spoke about the smaller 'purse':

"That card holder looks gorgeous."

@sisa_nxele, who wanted the bag themselves, said:

"Yhoo, this is so me, this bag, but I don’t have R3.5k."

@ginag568 shared their frustrations about their order:

"I ordered the large Coach tote bag, which had no dust bag! It was R5 704, and I still paid R1 400 in tax. I want good packaging, at least. It just came in the coach plastic and Shein plastic."

@abi_fashionandlifestyle shared a more positive experience about their purchase:

"I also ordered! I love mine, too. But mine has a little kink in it from how it was packaged. I have a Coach bag from the store, and it’s the same."

