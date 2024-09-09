“Check the Real Price”: Woman Shades Mr Price for Marking Up Clothing Item

A woman shopping at Mr Price was disappointed to see that the store marked up one of their items

She claimed Mr Price was scamming people when she saw the original price was R20 less than the new price

Some social media users informed the woman it was a markup, something stores usually do

After seeing a red price tag with a higher price, a woman heavily shaded Mr Price. Images: @thenetw2

Hunting for the best deals and discounts can feel like a challenging mission for many shoppers. However, one woman experienced the opposite when she noticed an item marked up at Mr Price.

Mr Price raises the price

A lady named Mpho, who uses the handle @thenetw2 on TikTok, shopped at the local store and found that one of the item's prices had increased.

A plain skort that was once R159.99 now costs shoppers R179.99.

Mpho claimed the store scammed people and wrote in the video:

"Today, I decided to check the real price."

Online users react to woman's shade

Because red price tags are often associated with sales, it is possible that this may have contributed to Mpho shading Mr Price after seeing the increased cost.

Thousands of social media users took to the viral video's comment section to express their thoughts on the woman showing the item's original price.

@user247811nm laughed and shared:

"Knowing myself, I would remove it and pay the original price."

@guymoonetti shared their opinion on the price change:

"It's a markup. It happens when the item is mostly in demand and hard to produce."

@lihle_zindela told people online:

"If it has a red sticker and it's still over R120, I'm not even going to buy it."

@goitseonesmarket said to the online community:

"It's not only Mr Price. Every shop does that. I always peel and look at the original price."

A confused @heisenberg1533 wrote:

"Mr Price, please come to the front of the class and explain."

@saccasdream shared their thoughts in the comment section:

"It's a markup. They should have used a white sticker, not red."

