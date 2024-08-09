A lady unveiled Mr Price's plastic bag, and South Africans were left in shock by the item

The TikTok clip gained massive attraction on social media, gathering loads of views and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted to the hun's clip as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes

This woman entertained many people in Mzansi after she showed off the plastic she received from Mr Price store.

A South African lady showed off Mr Price's plastic bags in a TikTok video. Image: @veekwayiyo

SA roasts Mr Price's black plastic bags

TikTok user @veekwayiyo unveiled her black plastic bag from Mr Price in a video, and people were amused.

The hun, based in Cape Town, could not believe her eyes as she captured the moment on camera. The clip became a hit on TikTok, causing a massive stir on the video platform. It clocked over 140K views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

People roasted the local store in the comments, with one person saying:

"My partner once said, “it’s the ghetto, black bags zeSpaza shop?” And the cashier looked at us with a mean face."

Take a look at the Mr Price plastic bag in the video below:

People crack jokes in the comments

The video of the woman amused many people on social media, and they took to the comments section to roast Mr Price.

Mia added:

"It’s been months; Mr Price Waterfront doesn’t have bags; I got a blue one."

Sithandwa commented:

"The bag is a paid actor yhoooo the fall."

Azania6523 shared:

"I learned fast, Mr Price will reduce our reputation."

Tracy replied:

"I got the blue one yesterday."

