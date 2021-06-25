Two budding South African scientists, Kavya Kaushik and Catherine Kies, have made the country proud as they recently participated in a virtual global event

Kaushik and Kies showcased their technological advancements at the 2021 virtual Global Youth Science and Technology Bowl Science Fair in Hong Kong

The two school learners have also attracted massive attention and applause, including from Eskom’s general manager Andrew Etzinger

Two young South African scientists have made the country proud as they were the recipients of honourable mentions during a virtual competition. The youngsters, Kavya Kaushik and Catherine Kies were part of a recent expo.

The duo formed part and showcased their technological advancements in the 2021 Virtual Global Youth Science and Technology Bowl Science Fair in Hong Kong.

Kaushik is only 17 and Kies is 15, according to a media release sent to Briefly News, the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists silver medal winners competed virtually against top young scientists from 26 different countries.

Kaushik is a Grade 11 learner at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg and Catherine Kies is currently enrolled in Grade 10 at Hoër Meisieskool Bloemhof in Stellenbosch.

The power utility’s general manager of Risk and Sustainability, Andrew Etzinger, has since congratulated the duo on their displays during the online event. Etzinger said:

“They influence not only other girls, but generations to follow. Often their perspectives of science, that is the study of the natural world, include a sense of humanity that is greatly needed. This is one of the reasons why Eskom Expo is a leading programme for Eskom – which aims to invest in the development of young scientists and engineers, while encouraging more learners to take up science-orientated subjects and careers.”

It is further mentioned that Kaushik had developed a machine learning model that accurately detects and classifies cardiac arrhythmia beats. Her invention is seen as a critical field of research in artificial intelligence that will assist healthcare workers.

On the part of Kies, the budding scientist had come up with a hand prosthesis that is operated via the myoelectric impulses from a person’s arm.

This entails moving one’s arm, and the exact movement is replicated by a mechanical claw. Kies used various methods and materials to develop the hand prosthesis with remarkable accuracy.

In conclusion, the aspiring learners were guided by academic staff from the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, as well as specialist mentors in the respective fields prior to their participation in the virtual fair.

Public Relations and social media coordinator JeVanne Gibbs has hailed the team from the parastatal, saying it was particularly important to guide the duo because it not only provided them with the competitive edge. She said as per the official Expo website:

“Registration is currently open for participation in Eskom Expo’s 2021 virtual provincial science fairs. Learners in grades 4 to 12 can register and upload project documents, including an abstract, research plan and project report by visiting the Eskom Expo website at www.exposcience.co.za.

"By clicking on the Resources tab on the website, learners can access valuable resources and easy-to-use templates that will assist them with their research projects.”

