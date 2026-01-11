Who is Maya Erskine's husband? Meet Michael Angarano, the 'This Is Us' actor

Actress Maya Erskine's husband, Michael Angarano, is an established Hollywood star with roles in projects such as Oppenheimer, This Is Us, and Sky High. The couple first met while working on the 2024 film Sacramento and have since welcomed two children.

Key takeaways

Maya Erskine married Michael in 2023 after about four years of dating.

The couple collaborated on Angarano's movie Sacramento and Maya's series, Pen15.

and Maya's series, Michael Angarano and his wife are parents to their son Leon Frederick and a daughter.

Michael Angarano's profile summary

Full name Michael Anthony Angarano Date of birth December 3, 1987 Age 38 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Descent Italian Wife Maya Erskine (2023 to date) Children Two, including Leon Frederick Parents Michael P. Angarano, Doreen Angarano Siblings Kristen Angarano, Andrew Angarano, Erica Angarano Education California State University, Northridge Crespi Carmelite High School Profession Actor, director, writer Social media Instagram

Michael Angarano is a New York native with Italian roots

Maya Erskine's partner, Michael, was born in Brooklyn, New York City, to parents Doreen and Michael P. Angarano. Michael is the second of four siblings, including his sisters, Kristen and Erica, and his younger brother, Andrew.

The Angaranos relocated to California for Michael's acting career. The actor was discovered through his mother's dance studio and worked as a child model for New York City-based Ford Models before transitioning into acting, according to the LA Times.

Michael has an extensive Hollywood career

Angarano made his film debut in the 1996 comedy-drama I'm Not Rappaport. He gained significant recognition in 1999 for portraying Meryl Streep's violin-playing son in the biographical musical drama Music of the Heart, for which he earned a Young Artist Award nomination.

Michael achieved mainstream success in the mid-2000s with starring roles in the Disney superhero comedy Sky High (2005) and The Forbidden Kingdom (2008) alongside martial arts stars Jet Li and Jackie Chan.

Angarano has also maintained a steady presence on television. He had a recurring role as Elliot in Will & Grace and Dr Bertie Chickering Jr in The Knick. The actor received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama series for his portrayal of Nick Pearson in This Is Us.

Other top Michael Angarano TV shows and films include roles in Oppenheimer, Minx, I'm Dying Up Here, The Knick, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, and In a Relationship. The actor has also pursued behind-the-scenes work as a writer, director, and producer for Avenues (2017) and Sacramento (2024).

How did Michael Angarano meet his wife?

Angarano crossed paths with Maya Erskine in 2019 while in talks for a role in his 2024 road trip comedy Sacramento. He shared in a September 2025 Instagram post that he wanted her in his movie after seeing her performance in the Hulu series PEN15 (2019-2021).

I didn't know her at the time, so I wrote her a letter. I thought she had the talent of Gena Rowlands combined with the comedic ability of Gilda Radner. She said yes to the film, and 5 years later, we finally got to make it. Outside of my love for her as a person, she's also one of my favourite actors.

Michael Angarano also made a guest appearance in two episodes of PEN15 in 2020 as Greg. Erskine was a series creator, writer, and director. Their work relationship blossomed into romance.

Angarano and Erskine's low-key relationship

The Hollywood stars made their romance Instagram official in September 2019 after attending the Creative Arts Emmy Awards together. Angarano posted a selfie of them at the event, noting that they were both nominees who "also happen to be in love."

Maya and Michael announced their engagement on November 2, 2020. They had a private wedding in 2023 but have not revealed any details about their big day. Erskine first publicly referred to Angarano as her husband during her February 2024 appearance on Today.

Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano are doting parents of two

The couple revealed in November 2020 during their engagement announcement that they were expecting their first child together. Erskine shared in her May 2021 interview with Vogue that she found out she was pregnant while at Michael's parents' house during the pandemic in July 2020.

Angarano and Maya Erskine welcomed their baby, son Leon Frederick Angarano, in May 2021. Michael appreciated the Pen15 star for being a great mother in a December 2021 Instagram post.

You are incredible... as an actor, a writer, a showrunner, a director, and a mom. We love you and are so grateful for you in our lives (I'm speaking on mine and Leon's behalf).

The pair announced their second pregnancy in April 2024. Maya revealed the birth of their daughter in September 2024 while attending the Emmy Awards, where she had been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Mr & Mrs Smith, starring Donald 'Childish Gambino' Glover.

Angarano and Maya have built multi-million-dollar net worths

Michael Angarano's net worth in 2026 is estimated to be $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wife, Maya, is estimated to be worth $4 million from her career as an actress, producer, and writer. The couple resides in Los Angeles.

Michael Angarano has a star-studded dating history

The Oppenheimer actor had a four-year relationship with Twilight actress Kristen Stewart when they were both teenagers. They met on the set of the 2004 indie film Speak.

The actors started dating in 2005 and broke up in early 2009 when Stewart was linked to her Twilight co-star, Robert Pattinson. The exes remained on good terms and reunited to film Michael's 2024 road trip comedy Sacramento alongside Michael Cera and Maya.

Angarano also dated English actress Juno Temple for about three years from 2013 to 2016. They met during the filming of the 2013 indie comedy The Brass Teapot, where they portrayed a married couple.

Conclusion

Maya Erskine's husband, Michael Angarano, remains a fixture on both the small and big screens. The Hollywood couple has been champions of each other's work, but beyond their shared profession, they have chosen to raise their expanding family out of the spotlight.

