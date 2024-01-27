Who is Christine Gacy, John Wayne Gacy's daughter?

John Wayne Gacy is known in mainstream media as the sadistic serial killer who took the lives of over 30 young men during his 1970s murder spree. He was the subject of the 2022 Netflix docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. But before he became a cold-blooded murderer, he was a loving husband and doting father to two kids: Michael and Christine Gacy.

John Wayne Gacy at the Des Plaines Police Department (L). Photo: Chicago Tribune/Bettmann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Christine Gacy and her brother Michael never had a relationship with their infamous dad. After their parents' divorce, their mother remarried and changed her name to distance the family from the tainted legacy left by John Wayne.

Christine Gacy's profile summary

Full name Christine Gacy Date of birth March 1967 Age 56 years in 2024 Place of birth Waterloo, Iowa, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Gender Female Parents Marlynn Myers (mother) and John Wayne Gacy (father) Siblings Brother Michael Gacy (Born in 1966), Tammy (stepsister), April (stepsister) Known for Being John Wayne Gacy's daughter

Christine Gacy's age

Christine was born in March 1967 (56 years in 2024) to her mother, Marlynn Myers and her father, John Wayne Gacy. Her eldest brother Michael had been born a year earlier, in February 1966.

Christine Gacy was born into a seemingly perfect family

John met Marlynn Myers while living with his aunt and uncle in Springfield. He was a fresh graduate from KFC Chicken School in Louisville. They both worked at Roberts Brothers, a men's clothing store in Springfield, Illinois. They tied the knot less than a year later.

The family relocated to Waterloo, Iowa, where they lived at Marlynn's family home. Wayne started working with his wife's father and managed his chain of restaurants called Kentucky Fried Chicken. He also became involved in community service, especially the Waterloo Jaycees, a US Junior Council branch.

A police photo of Christine Gacy's father, John Wayne Gacy, being held for questioning. Photo: Bettmann on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Christine Gacy's parents divorced when she was one

Marlynn filed for divorce from John Wayne in December 1968 after he was sentenced to 10 years in a state prison for assaulting two teenage boys. She cited inhuman treatment as the reason for the separation.

The divorce was finalized in September 1969, and Marlynn was given full custody of the kids. Michael and Christine never had contact with their father afterwards.

Wayne was released from prison after serving 18 months for good behaviour. He returned to Chicago, where he started a contracting business. He met a recently divorced Carol Hoff in 1971 and married her in July 1972. When Carol moved in with John, she was already a mother of two daughters, April and Tammy. The marriage ended in 1976.

Christine Gacy's mother praised John Wayne for being a great father

John Wayne Gacy's wives never knew his secrets while living with him. Myers revealed during an interview with the New York Times that he was an excellent father and was never violent. All the allegations came as a shock to her.

I just couldn't believe it. I never had any fear of him. It's hard for me to relate to these killings. I was never afraid of him.

Gacy's second wife, Hoff, lived with him from 1972 to 1976 but was unaware of her husband's dark side. He even grew close to her two daughters during their marriage.

Hoff revealed during Gacy's trial that he had told her he was bisexual, but his sexual orientation was not a major factor when they were together. By the time the couple divorced in 1976, Gacy had killed around eight boys.

In Alec Wilkinson's The New Yorker article, Conversations with a Killer, Wayne reportedly had plans to fill the crawl space in his house with concrete and then reconcile with his ex-wife Carol. They would then have left Chicago for a small town where he thought of opening a fried chicken franchise.

John Wayne Gacy and his younger sister Karen hug. Photo: @eemmanuels4 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christine Gacy's father, John Wayne Gacy, was sentenced to death

John Wayne caught the attention of authorities in December 1978 following the disappearance of 15-year-old Robert Piest in Des Plains. A police search at his residence revealed a set of other victims who had been buried at different places around the property.

In March 1980, he was found guilty of 33 murders and sentenced to death. He lived on death row at the Menard Correctional Center in Illinois. In March 1994, he was executed by lethal injection at the Stateville Correctional Center in Joliet.

Where is Christine Gacy now?

Christine, her brother Michael, and their mother Marlynn vanished from the spotlight after the divorce. The family distanced itself from John Wayne, including his side of the family. Wayne's younger sister Karen said during a 2010 interview with Oprah that she tried contacting them, but they would send back her gifts.

I tried sending gifts to the children. Everything was returned. I often wonder about them, but if [their mother] wants a private life. I think she's owed that. I think the children are owed that.

John Wayne Gacy's police mug shot (R). A cover of his Netflix documentary (L). Photo: @konzoloo on X, Donaldson Collection on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

The John Wayne Gacy horrors occurred more than four decades ago, but the shock has yet to fade. Here are some frequently asked questions about Christine Gacy's family;

Is Christine Gacy still alive?

The whereabouts of Christine Gacy today remain unknown. In Tim Cahill's book Buried Dreams: Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer (1986), he reveals that her mother, Marlynn Myers, changed her name to distance herself from John Wayne Gacy's infamous legacy. She could also have changed her children's names when she remarried.

How did John Wayne Gacy meet Marlynn Myers?

The former couple met in 1964 at Roberts Brothers, a men's clothing store where they worked. They started dating and tied the knot about nine months later.

What did John Wayne Gacy do for a living?

He held several jobs before his arrest in 1978. He was a manager at his father-in-law's fast-food chain, Kentucky Fried Chicken. After his first stint in prison, he started a contracting business in the early 1970s. He also used to perform as a clown at children's parties.

What were John Wayne Gacy's last words?

The Netflix docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes reveals he felt no remorse for the lives he took. His last words were, "Kiss my a-s". From the interrogation tapes, you can also hear him say words like, "I've killed 33 people, and you can only kill me once."

What happened to John Wayne Gacy's house?

The notorious killer lived at 8213 West Summerdale Avenue at a ranch house near Norridge in Chicago. The house was demolished in April 1979, four months after his arrest.

The property was bought by Hoyne Savings & Loan in 1984, and a three-bedroom house was built on it in 1986. A woman later purchased the home for her parents, who put on a different address, but they later vacated.

The place has undergone numerous developments and changed hands multiple times. The most recent sale happened in March 2021, when it was bought for $395,000 after staying on the market for two years with several price cuts.

John Wayne Gacy with former First Lady Rosalynn Carter (L). Dressed in a clown costume (R). Photo: @m0rbidmysteries, @tok_sciencetree on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christine Gacy chose to keep a low profile and has no social media footprint. John Wayne Gacy's other children and ex-wives have also remained out of the spotlight.

READ ALSO: What happened to Morgan Kay Beamer, Todd Beamer's daughter?

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Todd Beamer's daughter, Morgan Kay Beamer. Todd is remembered for his heroic actions that saved the US from experiencing a bigger tragedy in Washington, DC, during the 2001 9/11 attacks.

Morgan was born a few months after Todd's death, but she has followed in her father's footsteps in various ways. Check the article for more on her life today.

Source: Briefly News