Former Kaizer Chiefs mentor, Muhsin Ertugral, has lauded Abdeslam Ouaddou’s credentials while extending his best wishes as the Orlando Pirates head coach faces challenges in the second round of the 2025-26 season in the Premier Soccer League.

Since his arrival at the Sea Robbers in summer after leaving Marumo Gallants, the Moroccan coach has enjoyed a highly successful spell, guiding the Soweto giants to triumphs in both the MTN8 and Carling Knockout Cup competitions.

This season, Pirates have recorded 20 wins, three losses, and two draws across 24 matches under his leadership in all tournaments.

Having spent his playing career as a central defender, Ouaddou has transformed the Buccaneers’ backline into one of the league’s strongest, highlighted by an unprecedented run of eight consecutive victories without conceding a goal.

Ertugral wishes Ouaddou the best

Ertugral believes Ouaddou has injected elite-level experience and a distinct psychological edge into the Buccaneers’ setup.

Speaking on the OmniAudioAfrica podcast, Ertugral said Orlando Pirates made an outstanding appointment ahead of the campaign. He noted that from the very start of the season it was clear the club had secured a coach with an impressive résumé and exceptional mental strength.

Ertugral added that he hopes Ouaddou is allowed the space to do his work, while cautioning that the second half of the season will inevitably present challenges. He expects Mamelodi Sundowns to apply pressure once again, predicting a familiar two-horse race between Pirates and Sundowns.

Pirates statistics under Ouaddou this season

Pirates’ statistics underline the impact of Ouaddou’s leadership, with the team netting 48 goals and conceding just 17 across all competitions so far this term.

From a tactical standpoint, the former Morocco international has placed emphasis on precision in both penalty areas, sharp transitional play, game management and, notably, timely substitutions that have altered matches.

These elements are clearly reflected in the standings, with Orlando Pirates perched at the top of the Betway Premiership table, holding a two-point advantage and a match in hand over reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are chasing a ninth consecutive league crown.

Source: Briefly News