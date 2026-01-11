Alix Earle's dad, Thomas 'TJ' Earle, gained fame in 2008 after his affair with former call girl Ashley Dupré, whose services infamously led to the political downfall of former New York Governor Eliot Spitzer.

TJ Earle, Alix Earle, and Ashley Dupré during Alix Earle's University of Miami graduation on May 11, 2023, in Coral Gables, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

TJ Earle runs the Earle family construction company in New Jersey.

Alix Earle's parents, TJ and Alisa, divorced when she was in the second grade after her dad's viral affair with Ashley Dupré.

TJ has five children, including two with Alisa and three with Dupré, whom he married in 2013.

TJ Earle's profile summary

Full name Thomas James 'TJ' Earle Date of birth 1973 Age 52 years old (as of January 2026) Wife Alisa Maniaci Earle, Ashley Dupré (2013 to date) Children Five, including Alix Earle, Ashtin Earle, Penelope Earle, Izabel Earle, and Thomas Earle Jr. Siblings Seven Education Lynn University (Business Administration) Profession Businessman Social media LinkedIn

TJ Earle's first marriage to Alisa

Thomas Earle met Alisa Earle in the early 1990s at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida. TJ was studying Business Administration, while Earle was pursuing Fashion Marketing.

The couple married after college and welcomed two daughters, including Alix Earle (born on December 16, 2000) and her younger sister Ashtin Earle (born on April 8, 2003).

Alisa was a stay-at-home mom when her kids were young. She is now involved in philanthropic activities in New Jersey with organisations like the CHASE for Life Foundation and Meridian Health Hospitals.

Five facts about Alix Earle's dad, TJ Earle. Photo: @thomas-tj-earle-75b26913 on LinkedIn (modified by author)

Alix Earle's dad's affair made tabloid headlines

Alix's father was revealed to be having an affair with Ashley Dupré in a 2008 New York Post article. A then-35-year-old TJ told the publication through his lawyer that he accepted responsibility. The pair's fling lasted about a month before it came to light.

Dupré and TJ's affair went viral because Ashley previously gained notoriety for being the call girl to former New York governor Eliot Spitzer, who used taxpayers' money to pay for her services. Dupré, a New Jersey native, was working with Emperor's Club VIP in NYC after a failed singing career.

The high-profile prostitution controversy led to Spitzer's resignation as governor in March 2008 and his divorce from his wife, Silda. Federal prosecutors later dropped the case against him, but Dupré faced no charges. She told ABC News in November 2008 that she was responsible for Spitzer's fall.

If it wasn't me, it would have been someone else. I was doing my job. I don't feel that I brought him down.

Ashley Dupré and Thomas Earle attend the 2012 Light of Day New Jersey Rock N' Bowl A Thon on January 12, 2012, in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Photo: Bobby Bank (modified by author)

TJ Earle's daughters initially disliked Ashley

Thomas Earle's scandal resulted in the end of his marriage to Alisa when Alix was in second grade. The TikTok star shared during her September 2023 appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast that the affair led to a lot of bullying in school for her and her sister, Ashtin. Some parents banned their kids from playing with the Earle sisters.

Alix Earle and her stepmom, Ashley, did not get along when she was first linked to her father. She revealed on a September 2024 episode of her Hulu podcast Hot Mess that she and Ashtin would do bad pranks like filling her shoes with toothpaste because they did not want TJ to be with anyone else.

The TikTok star has since let go of her hatred for Ashley, who regularly features in her social media posts. Alix shared in her August 2023 interview with Elle that they usually do blended family activities together.

We definitely have a very modern family. It's normal for me to have my dad, my mom, and my stepmom all going on the same trips... We've gotten to such a good point. Whatever's happened in the past, we've all gotten past it as a family.

TJ welcomed three kids with Dupré

Thomas Earle married Dupré in October 2013, about two years after his divorce from Alisa in 2011. They welcomed three children, including son Thomas James Earle II, and daughters Penelope Earle and Izabel Earle. Alix Earle is close to her younger half-siblings, who make regular cameos in his videos.

Thomas Earle with Ashley (C), Ashtin (R), and his kids at the 'Jurassic World Rebirth' NY premiere on June 23, 2025, in New York. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Thomas Earle runs his family's business

Alix Earle's father works at the Earle family business based in Farmingdale, New Jersey, alongside his siblings. He has been the president since 1995, according to his LinkedIn profile. The company deals in Highway Civil Contracting and Construction Materials.

Thomas Earle previously served as the president of the New Jersey Asphalt Pavement Association. He has also served on the board of the National Asphalt Pavement Association.

What is TJ Earle's net worth?

As a successful second-generation business owner, Alix Earle's dad is rich with an estimated net worth of over $15 million. The TikTok star is now wealthier than her father with a fortune of around $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Alix Earle during the 2025 GQ Men of the Year at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach (modified by author)

Conclusion

Life was challenging for the Earle family when Alix Earle's dad, TJ, initially exposed them in tabloid crosshairs. They have all seemingly moved past the drama to focus on their blended family amid Alix's soaring popularity as a social media influencer and podcast host.

