Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly closing in on securing TS Galaxy talent Puso Dithejane, a former Kaizer Chiefs academy product, just days after orchestrating a headline-grabbing transfer for Monnapule Saleng.

The defending champions are acting decisively to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.

Following a first half of the campaign that fell short—leaving them without the MTN8 and Carling Knockout trophies—the Tshwane outfit has made it clear they intend to dominate the January transfer window.

In a move that shocked South African football, Sundowns recently confirmed the signing of Orlando Pirates winger Saleng, who scored 25 goals and registered 17 assists in 70 appearances for the Buccaneers before spending a loan spell in July 2025.

Now, the spotlight is on 21-year-old Dithejane, who has impressed consistently for Galaxy this season. The ex-Chiefs youth player has made 15 appearances, contributing four goals and six assists.

FARPost reports that negotiations are at an advanced stage, with only minor details remaining before the deal is finalised.

“Puso is close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns. Discussions with his representatives have been positive, and the player is enthusiastic about the move. Only a few final points need to be resolved,” sources revealed.

If completed, Sundowns would outpace rivals Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to secure Dithejane’s services, adding another key asset to their lineup as they pursue the league title, Nedbank Cup, and CAF Champions League success.

Source: Briefly News