Is Judaea Brown from The Chi related to Nia Jervier? Everything to know

Judaea Brown is one of the various talented actors bringing the drama series The Chi to life, with growing interest in the talented actress's personal life. Who is Judea Brown on The Chi? Here, we discuss her career and personal life and whether she is related to fellow actress Nia Jervier.

Judaea Brown plays the role of Jemma St. John in The Chi, a Showtime original drama focused on the daily lives and struggles of the residents of a dangerous neighbourhood in South Chicago as their lives intertwine after the tragic news of a murder. What else do we know of her life and career?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Judaea Brown Date of birth August 12, 2001 Age 22 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Chicago, Illinois, USA Current nationality American Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Height 154 cm (most commonly reported) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Profession Actress Native language English Net worth $2 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram

Specific facts, like details of her family members, remain unknown as Judaea likes to keep information regarding her personal life private. Judaea seldom posts on her social media, but the actress has given the public small glimpses into her personal life.

Judaea Brown's professional life

Judaea's career in entertainment has been on the rise since she first broke into the scene through her role as Jemma on The Chi, but it is not her only memorable career move to date. Legit reports that Judaea has also been featured in other films, series, commercials, voiceovers, and print ads.

Judaea Brown’s movies

To date, IMDb states her film and TV show credits as follows:

The Package (2011)

The Christmas Tree (2011)

Chicago Med (2018)

Native Son (2019)

South Side (2019)

Our Father (2021)

The Chi (2020-2023)

Are Judaea Brown and Nia Jervier related?

According to IMDb, Nina Jervier is an actress and production designer best known for her work in Dear White People (2014/2017) and Step Sisters (2018). Since both actresses had roles in The Chi, fans wonder if they are related, but despite curiosity, they are not reported as family members.

Judaea Brown's biography

Apart from being an actress, Judaea is also a skilled dancer trained in Taekwondo. Here is what else is widely reported on the star's personal life.

Judaea Brown’s age

The American actress was born on August 12, 2001, making her 22 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Judaea Brown’s height

Multiple online sources report Judaea's height as 154 cm. This figure remains unconfirmed by the actress.

Judaea Brown’s family

Details regarding Judaea Brown’s parents or any potential siblings remain unknown, as she has not discussed her family life further. However, Judea has mentioned them in interviews.

Judaea Brown’s net worth

The actress's net worth has yet to be confirmed. Despite this, various online sources report the value as $2 million.

Judaea Brown’s profiles

Judaea Brown’s Instagram page has 143K followers as of November 22, 2023. There is also an X (Twitter) page under her name with 363 followers, but it is not verified.

Judaea Brown's career has been on the rise since her breakout role in The Chi. But, the actress has shown promise in her acting skills for various years, with multiple acting credits and other jobs in entertainment to show for it.

