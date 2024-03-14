A good man taught his friend how to drive, the experience is one they will never forget

The friend almost hit a taxi and made multiple mistakes in a short time of the TikTok video

The online community reacted to the clip, with many finding the situation hilarious

A man taught his friend how to drive a car. Images: @lxliyema/ TikTok, @liyema_matwa_75/ Instagram

A TikTok video of a man teaching his friend to drive has South African online users in stitches.

In the clip uploaded by @lxliyema, the two gents are sitting in front while the other two friends tagging along are sitting in the back seat. The car can be sin approaching a taxi. The friends laughed and screamed in panic as it looked like the learner driver would hit the taxi.

Fortunately, the learning friend successfully managed to overtake the taxi. The friends continued to laugh at the situation. One can be heard saying that the learner was going to kill them.

Man teaches friend to drive

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 195k views, with many online users laughing at the friendship and noticing the learner driver's mistakes.

@chesleighh commented:

"And he’s so calm while everyone else is freaking out ."

@lexa joked:

"Future taxi driver."

@ wolf observed:

"Bro switching lane not even minding if another car coming from that one lane ‍♂️."

@lerato noticed:

"He didn't even indicate ."

@Milowo loved:

"His level of chill is on a master level ."

@Oreneile Makgala applauded:

"But you good friends for teaching him how to drive."

@Lauren Smiley Constant doesn't have the patience:

"That’s why I don’t have the patience to teach someone I’ll die."

Brother teaches older sister to drive

In another story, Briefly News reported about a brother who taught his older sister to drive.

The brother, @b.abypolo (Aphiwe Kwankwa), took to his TikTok account and shared a video that captured one of his cutest moments teaching her how to drive. In the video, the big sister is seen behind the wheel, relaxed as her brother sits beside her, showing her the ropes. Aphiwe added that he would not allow a man driving a VW polo car to teach his sister how to drive.

