“Wuuuuuhh Traka”: Dad Teaches Son to Drive in Hilarious Video, Mzansi LOL

A video of one local dad teaching his son to drive has got the internet laughing

In the video, the madala can be heard yelling all sorts of confusing instructions as his son tries to remain calm

South Africans headed to the comments section and shared their reactions to the seriously funny clip

A video of one very panicked local dad teaching his son to drive has got South Africans laughing. Looking at the footage, it seems dad and son have decided to venture out onto the freeway for the first time and the worried papa is definitely the opposite of relaxed.

A video of a local dad trying to teach his son to drive has Mzansi laughing. Images: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the hilarious clip.

"When you ask your Dad to teach you how to drive," he captioned the post along with a bunch of laughing face emoji's.

In the video, the family drive right next to a truck while dad hilariously yells at his son to hit the clutch. The young man remains super calm while all the rest of the passengers are super panicked.

Check out some of the reactions to the funny clip below:

@laasya012 said:

"LMAO Mxm I'm gone."

@ThipenThwa said:

"So much torture HAHA. Thank you, Dad...but NO THANKS."

@_MrsKanye said:

"Dads and boyfriends are the worst driving instructors. Best go to a driving school."

@Wellness2022 said:

"lmao wonder who is taking the video."

@Youngeezydrift said:

"LMAO I would break the car in the middle of road and tell him to calm the f*ck down and relax."

@zakhele_mkh said:

"Dad is a terrible teacher."

"Trust issues would never allow": Video of self-driving car causes stir online

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a video clip of a self-driving car exploring the streets of Mzansi has caused mixed reactions online. Many South Africans have reservations about such a vehicle and are concerned it may not be able to handle SA's often unpredictable roads.

Heading online, Twitter user and self-automated car owner @MckCarlo shared the video.

"Guys IQ Drive is everything, I mean I'm just a passenger, in my car," he captioned the slight social media flex.

In the clip, the Mercedez- Benz can be seen cruising all by itself. The 'driver' simply sits back and enjoys the ride. Mzansi, however, had very little positive to say about the futuristic car. Check out some of the comments below:

@MurielMakulana said:

"Nice. What car is that?"

@ElliotThanya said:

"My anxiety and lack of trusting would never allow me to sit comfortably in that car."

@swavey_zondo said:

"Wasting money. Why even buy a car if you won't drive it?? Focus."

@Mandla29244709 said:

"You miss one payment, it drives itself back to the dealership, haha!"

@PhoshPk said:

"Can it detect a pothole from a distance? Can it also swerve away from a pothole? SA is not ready for these types of cars when this country has so much poor road infrastructure."

@ramsthulani_ said:

"Does it stop at the robots and stop signs?"

@BabaDumi said:

"That's my main concern as well. Are these cars wired to drive in South Africa? Are their sensors wired to detect and preempt the nonsense we have become accustomed to, through experience?"

