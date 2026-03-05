ActionSA’s Gauteng Caucus Leader Funzi Ngobeni called for more accountability and transparency from the government

Ngobeni spoke to Briefly News about the Gauteng Provincial Government’s full ownership of the Gautrain and its search for a new concession partner

Ngobeni discussed how the provincial government could ensure that the Gautrain’s efficiency is maintained while not neglecting service delivery

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — ActionSA’s Gauteng Caucus Leader Funzi Ngobeni said the provincial government must ensure that the Gautrain continues to run efficiently and smoothly while delivering on much-needed infrastructure development and service delivery-centred governance. He spoke to Briefly News on 5 March 2026 after the Gauteng Provincial Government announced that it would be taking full ownership of the Gautrain and is in the process of acquiring a concession partner for its Public-Private Partnership model.

Ngobeni pointed out the question that emerges from Gauteng’s capability of managing the Gautrain is whether the government has the discipline to protect and manage an asset of that scale properly. He remarked that the Gautrain must become stricter and not weaker.

This can be achieved through transparency, strong financial management, and real operational expertise, which must remain central to how the system is run. ActionSA’s Gauteng Provincial Chairperson observed that the country has seen how infrastructure that once worked well has deteriorated slowly because of a slip in maintenance, a weakening of oversight, and a fading away of operational discipline.

“The Gautrain remains one of the most important assets in Gauteng’s transport system. It was built to be a modern, reliable service that connects key economic areas across the province, and it has played an important role in that regard.”

Transparency in selecting concession partner: Ngobeni

Ngobeni also told Briefly News that the procurement process for a new concession partner must be open, competitive, and fully transparent from start to finish. This was because this decision will shape the future of the Gautrain for many years. Ngobeni added that to ensure that the Gautrain does not deteriorate like other state rail services, maintenance budgets must be protected, operational expertise must remain at the centre of management decisions, and financial oversight must remain strict. He added that the Gautrain worked because it was built on strong operational management, proper maintenance planning, and clear accountability.

“Rail systems collapse when maintenance is neglected, and accountability disappears. If Gautrain is to remain a premium service, those fundamentals must never be compromised,” Ngobeni observed.

Ngoveni also reminded the provincial government to keep the basics in focus. He said that the first responsibility of the government is to stabilise the foundations. He observed that for most residents, government is experienced through basic services like reliable water, functioning roads, safe communities, and working infrastructure. Ngobeni observed that long-term expansion must go hand-in-hand with fixing what already exists.

