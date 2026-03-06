A Sedibeng woman visited a President Square clothing store to browse and walked out without realising she had left her groceries behind

By the time she remembered and returned to the shopping centre, the store had already shut its doors for the evening

She came back the following morning and found everything exactly as she had left it, though the ice had melted overnight

A Sedibeng woman’s window shopping session at President Square Shopping Centre almost cost her a full trolley of meat after she walked out of a store and completely forgot she had brought it with her.

Anelisiwe Madizeni was devastated after returning and finding the shop closed while her meat was inside. Images: @anelisiwemadizeni

Anelisiwe Madizeni visited a clothing store at the Vereeniging mall on 4 March 2026 with just browsing in mind. She had already done her grocery shopping and brought her trolley, packed with meat, into the clothing store with her.

Then the racks got the better of her. She got so caught up looking at the clothes that she walked out empty-handed and left her groceries behind without a second thought.

When the store closes and the panic sets in

By the time Madizeni realised what she had done and rushed back to the shopping centre, it was too late. The store had already closed for the day. There was nothing she could do but go home and hope for the best.

The clip had Mzansi in their feelings

Many people related to the clip, because if you have ever walked into a store just to look and lost yourself completely, you understand exactly how it happens.

@shanell.christian commented:

“That time, the staff shared the meat, and each went home happy.😂”

@hazvinei00 said:

“I don't know the story, but how do you leave your trolley in a shop and go out to another shop, even for window shopping? How is that possible?”

@heart_of_mothering highlighted:

“Yoh! I once ordered a KFC family meal in the morning when I went to do groceries. In the afternoon, while I was checking my phone, I saw a KFC transaction, and I screamed. 😭I asked my husband to pass by the mall when he knocks off to collect the order, and luckily, they gave him.”

@searan_gemini commented:

“Yesterday, a cashier had to tell me to press on the speed point because I just stared at it will I wonder to my own world.😭🤣”

@hammitownbabe noted:

“🤣My friend did that once, when she returned, someone had already stolen the meat. Her hubby cursed at her each time meat was cooked in the house. 😂”

A close up picture of Anelisiwe Madizeni. Image: @anelisiwemadizeni

