A 21-year-old South African man living in London has left Mzansi buzzing after sharing a lavish shopping spree that included hunting for a Rolex worth about R8 million at the world-famous Harrods.

A 21-year-old from Mzansi went in search of an R8 million Rolex in London.

The flashy Instagram clip, posted on February 4, 2026, by @betting_with_cactus, showed the young gentleman navigating one of the most exclusive retail spaces on the planet while casually browsing luxury items that many only dream of.

The incident sparked fascination online, with South Africans wondering how such a young man could afford a high-end lifestyle overseas. Information from his profile suggests that the London-based content creator revealed that his income came from betting and gambling.

Inside the luxury hunt at Harrods

The outing was more than just casual shopping. The young man visited Harrods on a mission to secure a rare Rolex valued at roughly R8 million. He shifted between exploring the extravagant interiors, its copper-plated elevators, and a vast watch district that showcased some of the most sought-after timepieces in the world.

After inspecting the Rolex, he revealed that the colour was not what he wanted, leading him to skip the purchase and continue browsing.

Harrods is one of the most famous department stores in the world, located in Knightsbridge, London. It was founded in 1834 by Charles Henry Harrod as a small grocery store. Over the years, it expanded dramatically, becoming a full-fledged department store by the late 19th century. Its current building, known for its grand architecture and iconic green and gold façade, was completed in the early 20th century. It is a symbol of luxury and British retail heritage, attracting millions of visitors annually.

The 21-year-old Instagram user makes his money from gambling and betting.

Rather than leaving empty-handed, the young gent explored other sections of the store, eventually picking up luxury clothing, premium perfume, and a statement hoodie. A mirror clip captured him soaking in the moment, turning the shopping trip into a cinematic experience that resonated with viewers back home. The journey ended with @betting_with_cactus at his Chelsea apartment, offering a glimpse into his upscale London lifestyle and reinforcing the image of success and ambition he projects online.

