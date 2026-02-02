A university student in Johannesburg shared that she had a R10 000 budget to buy things needed for res

She visited various stores, including PEP Home, and shared how much was spent at each shop

Social media users emphasised that the student was loved by her parents and shared similar experiences

A student showed what she had bought for R10 000. Images: @misskhani.n.bee

A young first-year university student in Johannesburg took people on a tour of her R10 000 shopping spree, which prepared her for her new home at a tertiary institution's residence. The amount left many social media users talking.

TikTok user @misskhani.n.bee uploaded a video on 1 February 2026, which showed her visiting a few stores and revealing how much she had spent.

Below are the shops and the total amounts:

Mr Price Home: R4 399

R4 399 PEP Home: R1 018

R1 018 Continental Linen: R867

R867 China Centre: R1 658

R1 658 Sheet Street: R215

R215 Checkers: R143

R143 Clicks: R239

Per calculations, the young woman spent roughly R8 500 from the R10 000 budget.

She bought a variety of bedding, hangers, a side table, and kitchen items, among other things, from Mr Price, more kitchen utensils from PEP Home, pillows from Continental Linen, and cleaning supplies and storage containers from China Centre. It is unclear what she had bought from the other three stores.

When asked in the comment section if the budget was enough, she said:

"Not really, but I got everything I needed. Groceries and stationery were not included, so yeah, I got many things."

Watch the TikTok video posted on @misskhani.n.bee's account below:

R10k res budget stuns the internet

Several online users expressed their thoughts about @misskhani.n.bee's budget and how they could relate.

The online crowd was happy to express their thoughts about the budget. Image: Porapak Apichodilok / Pexels

An amused @mpume082 wrote:

"Sisi? I literally had R250 for toiletries and food for this whole month."

@realitycheck5839 told the public:

"My mom worked in security. My first time going to uni, she also gave me R10 000. I was shocked."

@savannahanderson368 told the student:

"Your mother loves you."

@systemofadownwardspiral stated with a laugh:

"My biggest shock here is only spending R240 at Clicks."

@bk_aprils told the student:

"Now all you have to do is produce good results and finish your studies. You're blessed to have such parents."

