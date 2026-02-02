“Groceries and Stationery Were Not Included”: Student Flexes R10k Res Shopping Spree
- A university student in Johannesburg shared that she had a R10 000 budget to buy things needed for res
- She visited various stores, including PEP Home, and shared how much was spent at each shop
- Social media users emphasised that the student was loved by her parents and shared similar experiences
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A young first-year university student in Johannesburg took people on a tour of her R10 000 shopping spree, which prepared her for her new home at a tertiary institution's residence. The amount left many social media users talking.
TikTok user @misskhani.n.bee uploaded a video on 1 February 2026, which showed her visiting a few stores and revealing how much she had spent.
Below are the shops and the total amounts:
- Mr Price Home: R4 399
- PEP Home: R1 018
- Continental Linen: R867
- China Centre: R1 658
- Sheet Street: R215
- Checkers: R143
- Clicks: R239
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Per calculations, the young woman spent roughly R8 500 from the R10 000 budget.
She bought a variety of bedding, hangers, a side table, and kitchen items, among other things, from Mr Price, more kitchen utensils from PEP Home, pillows from Continental Linen, and cleaning supplies and storage containers from China Centre. It is unclear what she had bought from the other three stores.
When asked in the comment section if the budget was enough, she said:
"Not really, but I got everything I needed. Groceries and stationery were not included, so yeah, I got many things."
Watch the TikTok video posted on @misskhani.n.bee's account below:
R10k res budget stuns the internet
Several online users expressed their thoughts about @misskhani.n.bee's budget and how they could relate.
An amused @mpume082 wrote:
"Sisi? I literally had R250 for toiletries and food for this whole month."
@realitycheck5839 told the public:
"My mom worked in security. My first time going to uni, she also gave me R10 000. I was shocked."
@savannahanderson368 told the student:
"Your mother loves you."
@systemofadownwardspiral stated with a laugh:
"My biggest shock here is only spending R240 at Clicks."
@bk_aprils told the student:
"Now all you have to do is produce good results and finish your studies. You're blessed to have such parents."
3 Other stories about student res budgets
- In another article, Briefly News reported that a student gave people a glimpse of his life at res and flexed his grocery haul, which cost under R1 000.
- A young woman amazed the online community when she proudly showcased her budget-friendly grocery haul.
- A University of Free State student captured the internet's attention when she gave a tour of her upscale room, which costs just over R10 000 per month.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za