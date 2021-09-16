A video clip of a self-driving car has caused a buzz on social media and people are finding it hard to comprehend

In the clip, the car can be seen cruising the streets of SA while its 'driver' simply sits back and enjoys the ride

Many people's anxiety was triggered by the clip with South Africans wondering if the smart car would handle the unpredictable and often unkind local roads

A video clip of a self-driving car exploring the streets of Mzansi has caused mixed reactions online. Many South Africans have reservations about such a vehicle and are concerned it may not be able to handle SA's often unpredictable roads.

A video of a self-driving car has caused mixed reactions online.

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user and self-automated car owner @MckCarlo shared the video.

"Guys IQ Drive is everything, I mean I'm just a passenger, in my car," he captioned the slight social media flex.

In the clip, the Mercedez- Benz can be seen cruising all by itself. The 'driver' simply sits back and enjoys the ride. Mzansi, however, had very little positive to say about the futuristic car. Check out some of the comments below:

@MurielMakulana said:

"Nice. What car is that?"

@ElliotThanya said:

"My anxiety and lack of trusting would never allow me to sit comfortably in that car."

@swavey_zondo said:

"Wasting money. Why even buy a car if you won't drive it?? Focus."

@Mandla29244709 said:

"You miss one payment, it drives itself back to the dealership, haha!"

@PhoshPk said:

"Can it detect a pothole from a distance? Can it also swerve away from a pothole? SA is not ready for these types of cars when this country has so much poor road infrastructure."

@ramsthulani_ said:

"Does it stop at the robots and stop signs?"

@BabaDumi said:

"That's my main concern as well. Are these cars wired to drive in South Africa? Are their sensors wired to detect and preempt the nonsense we have become accustomed to, through experience?"

Lamborghini Corolla: Man spends R100 000 to pimp old Toyota

In some more automobile news, Briefly News previously reported that 34-year-old Joy Motswi, who hails from Seshego 15km outside Polokwane in Limpopo, changed his car from original butterfly ordinary doors to Lamborghini doors.

He has now turned it into a convertible, the first Toyota Corolla 1989 model to be turned into a convertible in Limpopo. The car is now turning heads everywhere he arrives and most people take photos of it and some ask to ride with him.

Motswi said: "It is fitted for a motor so the roof can open and close electronically."

He told Briefly News that it cost him a lot of money and that he spent more than R100 000 pimping his car lovely car trying to modify and customise it.

“I bought the car for R20 000 and branded it izinja ze game. Everywhere I go people stop everything they are doing just to look at my beautiful car,” Motswi said.

Motswi added:

"I installed parking sensor lights and a camera."

He built it from scratch to make it look new.

His car is fitted with a 32-inch JVC plasma TV, complete wine rack, smoke machine, Playstation consoles, Talking Tom, CCTV cameras, Golf 7 GTI mag rims, massive sound system, DStv and LEDs.

What is really unusual, amazing and unique about his car is that it is a self-driven car. When he commands it to move, it moves and when he tells it to stop, it stops.

“It is the high level technology inside the car that makes it listens to me only, and no one can command it to move. It surprises people because wherever I arrive, people always want to catch a ride and when I let them ride, they end up not wanting to get off,” he said.

He loves his car and has no plans or intention of selling it. It is a reliable car reasonable that's to maintain. He fitted a converted bonnet which may be used as a table when he is out having a good time with family or friends.

Source: Briefly.co.za