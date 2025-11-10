A company from the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean has laid claim to a substantial percentage of Nkosana Makate's payout from Vodacom

Vodacom reached a settlement with Makate after a legal battle that lasted almost two decades, which ended in November

However, a mining company alleges that it deserves almost half of the payout due to a contract that existed between Makate and the company

Nkosana Makate is fighting another legal battle. Images: Leon Sadiki/Gallo Images/Foto24/Getty Images and Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

JOHANNESBURG — Nkosana Makate, the founder of Please-Call-Me, has rubbished a claim a British Virgin Islands company made to the fortune he received after he and Vdacom reached a settlement.

According to News24, Black Rock Mining alleged that it was entitled to 40% of the payout. This was due to a 2011 agreement between Makate and Black Rock Mining. Makate approached the company, and it assigned an agreement to fund Makate's legal battle against Vodacom. However, Makate said in 2018 that his lawyers cancelled the funding agreement.

Company fights for Please-Call-Me shares

The company's representative, Sinen Mnguni, said that Makate and Christiaan Schoeman, a South African businessman, entered into an agreement to fund his legal war. Schoeman reportedly represented Black Rock, which at that time was not named.

Makate, however, said that the company is more than welcome to sue him. He rubbished their claim to the payout he received and said their case is without merit.

