Vodacom Reaches Settlement Deal With Please-Call-Me Founder Nkosana Makate

Vodacom has announced that its battle with the Please-Call-Me founder, Nkosana Makate, for compensation for his invention

The company announced to its shareholders that a settlement agreement has been reached, and the matter will not continue

This came after a battle between the telecoms company and Makate, which lasted for years in South Africa's courts

Nkosana Makate and Vodacom reached a deal. Images: Leon Sadiki/Gallo Images/Foto24/Getty Images and Piotr Swat/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Vodacom has announced that it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Please-Call-Me founder Nkosana Makate. This was after the telecoms giant and Makate battled for compensation for his invention.

According to BusinessTech, the company announced to its shareholders on 5 November 2025 that it had reached an agreement with Makata about his compensation. The company also said that the matter will no longer be heard in court. The company reportedly said the terms of the agreement will be accounted for in Vodacom's interim results for the past six months up to September.

Vodacom has also said that notes were sent to the Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court. The High Court was informed to abandon the 8 February 2022 judgment. Vodacom is also withdrawing its appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Briefly News reached out to Vodacom for comment. It did not respond at the time of publishing.

This is a developing story.

