A local woman was confused after seeing the gift card she had bought had a receipt of R250 attached. Images: @luchae.williams / TikTok, @luchae / Instagram

A South African woman, Luchae Williams, was quite stunned to find that the Checkers gift card she had purchased was already loaded with money. Social media users came up with several theories to explain her luck.

On 20 January 2026, Luchae shared on her TikTok account that she had bought the card as a way to load and save money for the end of the year, starting with R200. To her surprise, she saw a receipt inside the package showing that there had already been R250 loaded to the card, which she found strange.

Luchae claimed in the clip:

"What makes this even more weird is that it was loaded at a totally different store, and it was loaded in December (2025). What does this mean? Was someone trying to be cutesy and hide Checkers voucher cards for people to find?

"How would someone lose this hanging amongst the rest?"

Watch the TikTok video posted below:

In another TikTok video, Luchae updated online viewers, sharing that she had returned to the store to share her bizarre findings. Employees discovered that the R250, as seen on the receipt in the package, was not loaded, only the R200 she had bought.

It is unclear how the gift card ended up in another location.

South Africans react to 'loaded' gift card

Online users who watched the first video gathered in the comment section to discuss the curious case of the 'loaded' Checkers gift card.

Social media users expressed their thoughts about the matter. Image: RDNE Stock project / Pexels

@dblessing05 wrote with a smiling face emoji:

"Maybe it's one of those paying forward ideas."

@lkd__15 asked in the comment section:

"Who can deny what the Lord does?"

@yollie42 shared their assumptions:

"Someone was probably just paying it forward."

@tazrob27 added in the comments:

"How would they return it to the rightful owner? They can’t, so take the gift from the universe and buy something yummy."

