“Blessed to Have Rich Aunties”: Expecting Mom Gets Gift Vouchers Worth R25k

While bringing a baby into the world is a joyous blessing, it often comes with managing significant expenses. Thankfully, a lucky mother-to-be received vouchers to help ease the financial load as she prepared for her little one's arrival.

A generous gift of vouchers

Using the handle @ms_moms30, a local woman shared on TikTok that she was blessed to receive gift vouchers worth R25 000 from her loved ones. The store vouchers included H&M, Dis-Chem, Koco Bino, Babies R Us, Naartjie, Edgars, Mr Price, and many from Woolworths.

The mom wrote in her post's caption:

"My baby is blessed to have rich aunties."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the gift vouchers

A few social media users headed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the amazing gifts the woman received.

@karabonkuna87 exclaimed to the mother:

"You are blessed with the best people!"

@filwe_thegirl agreed with the woman's caption, writing:

"A blessed baby indeed."

A curious @shlobilek wrote in the comments:

"Where do you get such friends? I have zero expectations for my baby shower because I got nothing for my wedding."

A hopeful @lungie2 shared:

"The circle of friends I pray for."

@leratocharityshok told app users:

"This is how it must be done, not baby showers."

@mankwanamelembe jokingly said:

"Lend me your friends and family because wow."

@samu_girl_in_tech loved what they saw in the video and told the woman:

"This only happens to people who can reciprocate. I'm happy for you."

