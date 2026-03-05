A content creator walked into KFC on her birthday, demanding a birthday treat from the manager

The prank started on a hopeful note, but the ultimate KFC response to her requests did not go as she planned

South Africans laughed not only at the response from the staff but also at what the other customers demanded

A young woman, who is a content creator on TikTok, posted a video on 4 March 2026 with the caption:

"IT'S ASHANTE'S BIRTHDAY EVERYBODY MAKE SOME NOISE!!"

In the clip, the popular prankster walked up to the counter of a KFC restaurant. She approached the cashier and demanded a free order or treat because it was her birthday.

One employee eventually came out from the back and offered her a large gravy. She was not impressed. She then asked if she could at least get a birthday song. That request did not go much better.

People waiting in line started asking her to show her ID to prove it was actually her birthday. Others told her they were not going to sing. She turned to customers sitting down and eating, asking if anyone would join in. A few people eventually did start singing, but the song ended almost as quickly as it began.

She kept pushing, going from person to person, asking for a song or a treat, but most people either said no or simply ignored her. In the end, she walked away with nothing. There was no proper birthday song and no special treatment from KFC. The twist, unfortunately, was that it was not a prank at all. It really was her birthday.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves woman's KFC birthday scene

South Africans flocked to the comments section to share their disappointment and laugh at TikToker @its.ashante's hilarious moment:

@Ntlhari asked:

"Wait... is it really your birthday before I say happy birthday, or were we being pranked? 😭😭😂"

@Cake Quarters said:

"I love your content, you just gained a follower 💫"

@Anele LastBorn advised:

"Happy birthday, dearest, go to Spur, Wimpy or McDonald's, you'll get your free treat, love. Khohlwa KFC 😂😂😂"

@Senamile Magagula laughed:

"Can't believe that we family shem, scream like that 😭😭😭"

@PrincessRibo pointed out:

"LOL! As for proof 😂😂 people want to eat, they don't want to sing."

@Tibu said:

"Happy birthday, Ashante ❤️🥳"

@Princessy🌸🧸 gushed:

"Happy birthday to the funniest person on this app 🥰"

@T🦋riroe🌸 joked:

"So this is public speaking… 😂😂😂"

@Bongi Mmutle suggested:

"Next time, try Spur. I'm disappointed with KFC, or am I toxic? 😅😅 Happy birthday ❤️"

