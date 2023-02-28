Yanga Chief remembered AKA when he opened up about joining the star-studded cast of MTV's reality show Love & Hip Hop SA

The rapper shared that Supa Mega advised him to embrace fame before he was fatally shot while out with friends in Durban

Yanga said the assassinated hip-hop artist would have been proud of the direction his career in the entertainment space is taking

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Yanga Chief has shared that AKA influenced his decision to join the cast of MTV's new reality show, Love & Hip Hop SA.

Yanga Chief remembered AKA when he opened up about joining 'Love & Hip Hop SA. Image: @itsyangachief, @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The rapper reportedly tried to shy away from the spotlight but AKA advised him to go all out and embrace fame. Yanga Chief and Supa Mega were tight and used to roll together before the latter was gunned down in Durban on 10 February.

AKA advised Yanga Chief to go harder in the entertainment space

Yanga and AKA also collaborated o several hits including AKA's classic, Run Jozi. He aslo feautures on Mega's posthumous album, Mass Country. Opening up about joining Love & Hip Hop SA, Yanga said a part of him used to fight fame before the likes of AKA told him to "go harder".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The star further said that the Fela In Versace hitmaker would be proud of the direction his career in the entertainment space is taking. He said he's blessed to have been able to work with AKA and shared a friendship with him.

He further said he believes AKA would want him to go on his own run and stand as himself since he's no more. Yanga also revealed that he's working on a new album, reports TshisaLIVE.

Talented artist paints AKA's face on her chest

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a talented artist joined the list of people who honoured late rapper AKA. The 27-year-old lady from Limpopo painted the slain rapper's face on her chest.

Vunene Mabasa revealed that her video hit over 200 000 views in just a day. AKA was fatally shot while out with friends in Durban. They were outside a popular restaurant when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

The self-taught makeup artist posted her video on her Instagram timeline. She said it was the first time she sketched a person's face on her chest. Vunene, who has a computer systems engineering degree, said she began doing makeup in 2019 after trying to get a job with no luck.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News